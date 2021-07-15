The Isle Class of 1970 held their reunion on June 27 at Beckham’s Bar & Bistro in Isle. Pictured is the group that gathered. Back Row: Suzanne Habeck, Chris Alter, Dave Samuelson, Dan Perrine, Karen Cooper, and Mark Dunphy. Middle Row: Loni Samuelson and Pam Perrine. Front Row: Gail Vanderwall, Susi Gibas, Geri Larson, and Linda Cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.