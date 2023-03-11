As your mayor, I am feeling blessed to live in a small community with such great neighbors. I am truly honored. 2022 was a busy year for us.
As we begin 2023, I would like to express my gratitude to the Isle residents for your continued cooperation and patience with our needed upgrades/expansions to our water and sewer infrastructure.
The water meter replacement project has been completed and we are working on closing this project out. There are a handful of locations where we will need to access in the future to replace the outdated meter. City staff will be in contact with those owners and schedule a time to install those meters.
The historic water tower, well house and new well project is nearing completion. There are just a few minor items that need to be completed. We will have to wait for warmer weather to accommodate exterior painting and finishes in the spring. The well house and wells have been completed and are supplying water to the system as you read this. The sewer and water extension project along Isle Street, Maben Avenue, Oak Street, Superior Street and 47 are substantially complete. The utilities have been installed, the first lift of bituminous has been placed, and most of the grading and seeding has been completed. The lift stations have been substantially completed and are under operation. The winter weather halted construction and we must wait until the frost leaves the ground this spring. We are hoping that the weather cooperates and we will have the majority of these projects wrapped up.
We are hoping to have our industrial park shovel ready by mid-summer. We received grants from the EDA and DEED for this expansion. Father Hennepin State park has requested to hook up to our infrastructure and this will be going out for bid in the near future.
Through the efforts of city staff and council, the muni opened the bar this past summer. We are proud to report we’re back making money for the city’s general fund. Monthly deposits are being made. Please continue to support the muni, we really appreciate your business.
I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the non-profit organizations for their donations. The Lions Club, Airport, Drift Skippers, and other private parties for their donations. These clubs have been a huge supporter of our fire and police departments. The Lions Club will be constructing a new pavilion at the park; this is wonderful, as we have very limited city park funds. We are also collecting donations for a dog park. Again, thanks to all who donate.
I want to take this opportunity to recognize Women’s History Month. March is an annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women events in history. In February 1980, President Carter issued a presidential proclamation which stated, “From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian Families who befriended them; men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we all know well.”
Take a moment in your life to recognize those women who have had a positive influence in your life.
I thank the Messenger for allowing me to write in the mayor’s column. I look forward to serving our community. Should you have any questions, concerns, please contact city hall.
