The Isle City Council voted to fill a vacant seat with Don Dahlen for the remainder of the year. Dahlen won the two-year seat in the general election and will continue to serve in 2023.

 Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen

Don Dahlen was officially sworn in as an interim city councilor at Isle’s regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Dahlen was unanimously appointed to the council to serve until the end of the year in Naomi Creech’s stead, as Creech moved out of city limits.

Election results were canvassed by the council, as four seats total for the council were on this year’s ballot. Each office was uncontested. For the two-year office of mayor, incumbent Ernie Frie earned 257 votes; six different names were write-in votes, for a total of eight votes. Two four-year seats, occupied by incumbent Councilors Ginger Houle and Monica Keding earned 212 and 180 votes respectively; 10 different names occupied the write-in votes for 12 total. Dahlen was the only candidate for the two-year council seat, for which he garnered 254 votes; two different names occupied the write-in space, for three votes total. Frie, Houle,Keding and Dahlen were all sworn in for the term beginning in 2023.

