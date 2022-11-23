Don Dahlen was officially sworn in as an interim city councilor at Isle’s regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Dahlen was unanimously appointed to the council to serve until the end of the year in Naomi Creech’s stead, as Creech moved out of city limits.
Election results were canvassed by the council, as four seats total for the council were on this year’s ballot. Each office was uncontested. For the two-year office of mayor, incumbent Ernie Frie earned 257 votes; six different names were write-in votes, for a total of eight votes. Two four-year seats, occupied by incumbent Councilors Ginger Houle and Monica Keding earned 212 and 180 votes respectively; 10 different names occupied the write-in votes for 12 total. Dahlen was the only candidate for the two-year council seat, for which he garnered 254 votes; two different names occupied the write-in space, for three votes total. Frie, Houle,Keding and Dahlen were all sworn in for the term beginning in 2023.
City Clerk Jamie Hubbell and City Engineer Tim Ramerth were pleased to inform the council that the city’s application for a Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Program Grant was approved. Isle will receive $201,022 to help prepare the industrial park to become “shovel-ready,” Hubbell previously stated.
In October, Hubbell shared that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) approved the application for a $388,748 grant for the industrial park. At that time, the council accepted the grant on the contingency that the city would receive the BDPI grant. Hours of work have gone into writing each of the grants, and the results speak for themselves.
An agreement for police services between Wahkon and Isle was drawn up by the city’s attorney, Damien Toven. Hubbell reported that the agreement was accepted by Wahkon the night before. As previously discussed, the contract lays out that the police services will be billed at $50 an hour; additionally, if a court appearance is necessary, Wahkon will pay $75 per hour. Wahkon City Clerk Karrie Roeschlein presented at the October Isle City Council meeting, stating that the police services would be to help enforce blight issues, something that is a “chronic” problem for the city on a couple properties.
The contract will be for a year, at which time, if neither party has any issues to address, it will automatically renew for the following calendar year. If one of the parties wants to change an aspect of the contract, they must submit written notice no less than 30 days prior to the end of the original term. Similarly, if either party wishes to end the agreement, they may do so for any reason with the proper written notice no less than 30 days in advance.
A paragraph in the contract states the condition that staff shortages “or other issues beyond control of the Isle Police Department” may result in “delays in responses to requests for service.” Additionally, “The Isle Police Department will make every reasonable effort to ensure that the police services requested will be satisfied per the terms of this agreement.”
In his report, Police Chief Mark Reichel said an officer put in his resignation as a full-time employee; he will stay on as part-time, however. Reichel said it’s been decided that they will not replace the full-time spot, instead they will make due as-is.
Another contract is in the works with Wahkon for the city of Isle. Public Works Superintendent Jason Minenko said that Wahkon is “looking for help” during the winter months to keep Main Street plowed. If the council is willing, a mutual-aid agreement could be entered. While Wahkon does employ a private contractor to clear the streets, if for whatever reason they are unable to plow or run into unforeseen issues, Wahkon would like to use the services of Isle to clear Main Street.
Councilor Monica Keding asked, “Who’s paying for that?” Hubbell also wanted clarification on whose equipment would be used.
Minenko stated it’s something that needs to be discussed further. “I want to make sure we have our stuff done first,” he added. “It would be a dire-strait type thing. I’m not on-board for an every time thing.”
The council approved a special use application for a short-term rental, which will be located on Meadow Lane. On the application, the owner stated guests can stay for three to 30 days with up to eight people. She also stated “quiet hours will be enforced from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.” According to the application, the owner lives in Ramsey.
Hubbell said this would bring the number of short-term rental properties up to 15 within the city of Isle. Keding noted the city doesn’t “have anything to say no.” The application passed with no opposition.
While no one was present for the airport commission report, the council did have the proposed hangar and storage leases before them to discuss. Some previous issues included the proposal from the commission to the council of a lease for the hangars and the ongoing fence issue, outlined in a storage lease.
Councilor Monica Keding reiterated that she doesn’t “see the benefit to the airport at all,” in regard to Brumm’s fence proposal. She believes the fence would benefit Brumm’s personal business more than the airport, which is owned by the city.
Dahlen stated he believed granting permission for the fencing “would set a precedent I don’t think the council should set.”
Mayor Ernie Frie drew a similarity between this proposal and an incident from the 1980s, when the council granted permission for a private property’s septic system to be placed on airport property.
Councilor Dave Keding read from emails between Hubbell and Brumm earlier this year, wherein Brumm had talked about placing dock and lift materials from his personal business on the airport property. Frie interrupted and stated that the whole thing has “turned a little personal.” He said he was “done with the topic.”
With that, the storage lease was killed with a vote; discussion of the hangar lease was tabled.
