The Isle City Council covered several issues at its Jan. 11 meeting, including hearing concerns about the city’s resort tax and a potential dog park.
The Council opened the floor to the “open forum” portion of the meeting where people who have signed up to be on the agenda are given five minutes to say their piece. The Council recognized Tim Potoczny, the owner of McQuoid’s Inn which resides in the city limits. Potoczny’s issue was with the City’s 3% resort tax. First, he said that tax mainly affected just two in-town resorts and secondly, he questioned whether the amount collected plus the amount assessed the city for advertising in the local tourism group was worth it for the city of Isle.
He questioned what the city was getting for what they are assessing resort owners in town and the money they are paying the tourism council. He cited that the city’s contribution to the tourism council constituted about 30% of that council’s budget and wondered out loud if the city was getting the best bang for its buck in this situation. Potoczny suggested the City Council repeal its current 3% resort tax ordinance and give some thought as to whether they should continue funding the local tourism council to the extent they are now. After listening to the resort owner’s suggestions and plea, Mayor Ernie Frie said, these are “thoughts to ponder.”
In an unrelated issue, Mayor Frie suggested the city help fund a city dog park. He mentioned city-owned land near Memory Lane Park as a possible site for the proposed dog park and he also thought that donation boxes might be set up around the city for those who would be interested in helping finance minor needs of the project such as fencing and dog bag receptacles.
Ginger Houle, who sits on the city zoning board, brought to the Council’s attention two separate issues concerning city land owners who built structures on their property without having proof of city building permits. The Council has ordinances covering what can be and cannot be built on homesteaded property and what permits are needed for each circumstance. Houle said it just seems every year we must deal with people who do not have their proper permits, citing that sometimes the homeowners do not know of those permits and sometimes the builders themselves are remiss and alerting the owners that permits are required. The Council considered each case and came up with what they deemed a reasonable settlement while still abided to the present city codes.
The Council voted to accept a very generous donation to the police department of a snowmobile, compliments of the family of the late Steve Reis of Isle, who died tragically in a snowmobile accident a few years back. Police chief Mark Reichel spoke to the Council in thanks for this donation, saying this piece of equipment would allow their department to better respond to incidents on the lake especially. Reichel also mentioned how his staff is now at full strength withs three full-time and three part-time officers.
As for the present condition about the City Municipal Liquor bar and off-sale, new manager Nikki Johann was on hand saying she has tried so far to make the off-sale part of operation “more attractive” and she also said she is offering more specials hoping to attract more customers, adding that she is hopeful the bar will open again. Members of the Council went out of their way to praise Johann for her efforts so far, with one Council person noting the apparent new energy Johann seems to bring to this position.
