Concerned residents of Isle came to the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to express worries over the increasing number of Airbnb and VRBO rentals within Isle.
The agenda item came under the presentation portion of the evening, with council member Naomi Creech leading off by saying she wants to do research on similar cities, as well as larger counties, to see what kinds of ordinances are in place and how they affect the residents.
Council member Ginger Houle said, “I think there’s becoming way too many.”
Mayor Ernie Frie agreed and said he has “mixed feelings on the whole thing.” He then gave the floor to the concerned citizens for discussion.
One citizen, who did not wish to be named in the paper, said she’s more concerned about the volume of rentals, as in the amount of short-term rentals within a block or neighborhood radius. She said it feels like “living in a resort rather than a neighborhood.” She proposed perhaps having a limit on the amount of short-term rentals within a certain set of miles.
Creech jumped in, agreeing this is a concern. She said it’s a “fine line” to walk between being fair and being restrictive, however.
Councilwoman Monica Keding asked how many households are registered as short-term rentals. City clerk Jamie Hubbell stated there are 12 out of 320 households total at this time.
While that is a small percentage, the citizen stated, “the concentration is somewhat of a concern.” She added it feels “a little threatening” to not have proper neighbors, but she can see the value the short-term rentals bring to the community.
In that same vein, Keding pointed out, “People can’t find a place to live … [or] to rent.”
Yet, while the council considered the issues cropping up because of short-term rentals, Mayor Frie pointed out any restrictions the city may impose could cause those owners to go elsewhere.
The council ended the discussion with Keding clarifying with Hubbell that there is a maximum occupancy owners must put on the short-term rental application for the city. Hubbell confirmed, and added there would need to be a complaint put in before that kind of violation would be checked.
Moments after, the council unanimously approved another short-term rental application – a VRBO with a minimum three-day stay that would be available year-round.
Council approves water and sewer fee schedule
During the public hearing, the council considered the water and sewer rates and fee schedule. According to the resolution, all residential, commercial and industrial water users will be billed at a base rate of $5 per month; that rate is currently at $0, Hubbell stated. Meter rental will be $2, an increase from the $1 it was set at.
Additionally, the resolution includes damaged meter fees. Hubbell explained the new meters being installed must be replaced if damaged, as repairs cannot be made. The initial proposed prices “do not reflect actual replacement,” she said.
In the proposed resolution, the meter and radio replacement fee for the smallest size would be $300, plus the technician rate for $40 per hour. The next size up (one-inch) would be $400, with the same rate for the technician. Most meters in the city are the smallest size (three-quarters of an inch) or the one-inch size. The city would pick up the rest of the cost to replace the meters.
Hubbell and public works superintendent Jason Minenko hoped the fee schedule would act as incentive for residents to take care of the meters.
Council member Dave Keding believed the proposed rates needed to be raised. “If it freezes, they should pay for the whole thing.”
Minenko said some households are repeat offenders. During a bad year, the city may see four or five frozen meters. That’s after the city sends out letters in the fall to households, reminding them to perform preventative maintenance, Hubbell said.
Keding reiterated, “I’d like to have full cost.”
Hubbell said the meters they purchased for $800 are now $1,200. The city does have some extras on hand, and all the replacement work can be done by the city.
The council passed the resolution with Keding’s proposed changes. Consumers will be charged to replace damaged meters at the cost the city paid for the meter, plus the rate of technician.
Department reports
Nikki Johann, manager of the municipal liquor store, had a positive report for the council. She stated despite “struggling a little bit with employees” – two positions remain unfilled – “we’re on the right track and doing well.” The muni saw a $45,000 profit for the month of July.
“People are hearing we’re open again,” Johann said, and they’re coming in. She’s “pleased and extremely proud” to see the revenues doing so well. She reported that horse racing and the meat raffle have a date to return to the bar (Aug. 19), as well as plans to bring bingo back on Sundays. As football season kicks in gear, the game will be shown on their TV as well.
Councilwoman Keding commended Johann and her staff for all the work they’ve been doing.
Public works superintendent Jason Minenko reported successful repavement of a portion of North Scenic Drive. The repavement made it to Dollar General. “We would have gone further,” Minenko said, but the portion that was able to be repaved drained the funds set aside for the project. Minenko hopes to finish it next year.
Police chief Mark Reichel reported the department receiving 317 calls for the month of July. The Isle Police Department also recently passed a review from the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). Reichel told the council that the police department is applying for grants to help fund equipment and seeking donations.
He listed some equipment considerations for the future: four portable radios and two mobile radios, coming to about $40,000; tasers, which are $3,500, new; a less lethal bean bag shotgun, which is an alternative to use of deadly force, $800; a tactical shotgun; a new squad vehicle, a price tag of $39,000, not including the outfitting; three new office computers with dual monitors.
Isle View Apartments submitted a request to the planning and zoning committee, Ginger Houle presented. According to the minutes from the Aug. 1 meeting, “Their request is to have the city vacate both existing alleys,” which would then allow the alleys to be subdivided with the neighbors. The motivating factor behind the proposal is to provide off-street parking for residents of the apartments. The planning and zoning committee approved the preliminary proposal to be discussed by the city council.
City attorney Damien Toven explained to the council, “The city doesn’t actually have authority” to grant ownership of any part of the lot in question. They can remove ownership, but not grant. He said it becomes the land owner’s responsibility to work out property lines if the city vacates it.
He brought up the concern of easements on this property in question. Toven said he could look into the idea of “somehow amending [the] easement.” Another potential option, he said, would be to amend parking ordinances.
Councilman Keding said, “We’re going to try and work with them” in order to find the best solution forward for all parties.
Election filings
Local filings closed on Tuesday, Aug. 16. There are four seats up for election come Tuesday, Nov. 9 for the city of Isle. Incumbents Ginger Houle and Monica Keding are running unopposed for their four-year seats on the council. Council member Naomi Creech announced her resignation from the council, effective at the end of the year, due to moving out of city limits. Running unopposed for that two-year seat is Donald Dahlen. Mayor Ernie Frie is also up for re-election and is running unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.