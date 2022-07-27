Naomi Creech

Leaving Council

Naomi Creech announced her resignation from the Isle City Council last week. She will officially leave her position at years end.

The idea of changing the term for the city mayor from the present 2-year to a 4-year term that was proposed several months ago seemed like an issue the entire Isle City Council was willing to be on board with back then. But, when that issue was to be voted on at the July council meeting, several members of the panel voiced reservations as to whether or not this was a good idea. After discussion on the issue, a motion was made to extend the mayoral term from two to four years, but for a lack of a second, the motion died. The issue may not be entirely dead, however, since several on the Council mentioned the possibility of revisiting it following the November elections.

Moments later, Council person Naomi Creech announced her impending resignation from the Council as of the end of the year. Creech thanked the Council and the people of Isle for giving her the experience of working on the Council over the past two years, where she said she learned a lot about city government. Accepting her resignation, the Council was left with this scenario for the upcoming November election: election of a mayor for a 2-year term, replacing by election Creech’s position for the remainder of her 2-year term, and also having two 4-year seats up for election. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 9 from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. 

