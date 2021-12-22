Next year’s budget proposal took center stage at the December meeting of the Isle City Council when Isle City Clerk Jamie Hubbell (above) spelled out the results of over four months of work by the budget committee.
In short, the committee estimates spending in 2022 to be roughly $8.6 million, with estimates of $8.4 million in revenue, leaving the city to be operating at $200,000 to $300,000 in the red. This estimate includes cuts made in operating expenses and staff.
The Council also decided to forgo a once-thought-about $29,000 levy to help with funds for the fire department, recommending instead that the Fire Department draw money from their reserve balance.
The Council did recommend a 5% increase in staff pay in their budget recommendations. Speaking on behalf of this pay-raise, Councilman Dave Keding said, “Our employees have not had a cost-of-living increase since 2012, so I think it is about time they get this.”
When Hubbell’s presentation ended, the Council thanked her and the committee for the work they put into preparing the budget proposal. The Council then agreed on a 10% tax increase for its citizens to account for the estimated 2022 deficit.
In other issues discussed at the meeting, police chief Mark Reichel told the Council that his staff is in need of four full-time positions because of various retirements or resignations in the recent past. Chief Reichel said he hopes to find two full-time officers and maybe fill in the rest of the void with two part-timers.
In other news, the Isle Municipal Liquor store was reporting positive revenue of late, even though they are just running the off-sale portion of the business. And the Council announced the resignation of their current manager as of Dec. 16. A search committee reported they interviewed a number of candidates for the manager position and recommended the immediate hiring of Nicole Johann for that position. The Council agreed to her hiring.
The Council then spent considerable time discussing what to do about two separate building permit violations. The Council came up with solutions to those issues that they thought to be fair, yet consistent with the city ordinances in place.
City engineer Tim Ramerth completed the evening’s presentations giving the Council updates on several projects on the burner. He said plans are in place to begin work on replacing well-house number one and that the installation of water meter’s in every residence in the city will commence as soon as they can hire a plumbing company to tackle the project.
One problem Ramerth foresees concerning the installation of these new meters is what to do about those few customers who don’t happen to be living in the area during the winter months. He and the city maintenance director mentioned they may be able to take care of that impending problem.
