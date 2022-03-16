Center stage on the Isle City Council’s March meeting agenda was listening to those for and against amending the city’s 3% lodging tax ordinance. Several Mille Lacs citizens concerned and knowledgeable on this issue were given ample time to present their points. Taking the floor first was the manager of the Mille Lacs Tourism Board, Jodi Crowell, who collects and oversees the funds from all 241 members of Mille Lacs Tourism (MLT), some of whom are local businesses who do not have lodging and pay $99 per year for mention in the MLT promotional blurbs, and some of whom are resorts who provide lodging, with their membership fee’s charged to their customers, amounting to 3% of the resort’s income.
Crowell started her presentation by mentioning how the Tourism Board works to promote the entire Mille Lacs Lake area and that the money generated by MLT comes not directly from the owners of the lodging facilities but from the fees imposed on their guests.
She also emphasized that membership in TLT is voluntary, unlike the mandatory tax imposed on the two resorts and few VRBO units in the city of Isle.
Crowell went on to list the benefits to those who take part in their programs, stating that the Council spent $130,000 last year on commercial advertising, promoting the Mille Lacs area.
The issue for the City of Isle was their 3-percent lodging tax which affects two resorts and a number of VRBO units located in the city limits. Those who pay that tax are assessed by the city who takes a small handling charge and forwards the remainder of the money to MLT.
The Isle city clerk made the point that a city can impose a “tax” but MLT, which is not a government agency, can not tax.
Crowell replied by saying that, by itemizing the money for MLT on a guest’s bill as a “fee” not a “tax,” they would be in compliance with the law.
After hearing the pros and cons about Isle’s imposition of the 3-percent lodging tax, Councilman David Keding said he would like to take some time to digest what he had just heard on both sides off the issue and revisit it at the April meeting. The City Council then agreed to a motion that the Council will re-address amending the 3-percent lodging tax at the next monthly meeting.
Two bits of unfinished business followed, with city clerk Jamie Hubbell reporting that, after sending the Council’s wish-list of a city park’s project to be considered by a proposed bill by US Representative Pete Stauber, she got verification that the Senator’s office received Isle’s request. If that bill reaches the House floor, Stauber could select Isle’s project proposal for funding.
The other old business report concerned a bid by Isle local Harley Sawatzky requesting he be allowed to buy a small piece of land adjacent to his home in downtown Isle which is the current site of an abandoned well house. The Council agreed to sell the parcel to Sawatzky.
The City engineer reported to the Council updates on a number of projects currently in flux, including the water/sewer main project, the metering project, the new well-house project and the state park and industrial park projects. The Council approved the go-ahead on each of those projects.
The Council would like to inform area citizens interested in witnessing the raising of the old water tower in Isle, that that project is scheduled for sometime during the first two weeks of April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.