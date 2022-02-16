At the February meeting of the Isle City Council, possibly the most contentious topic of the evening was saved for last when they announced a public hearing at 6 p.m. on March 8, where discussion would be entertained on whether or not to amend the city lodging tax ordinance. The Council had previously listened to a concerned resort owner with regard to his complaint about an alleged inequity in the tax and Tuesday, March 8, will be the first chance for the public to weigh in on the issue.
As the evening progressed at the Council meeting, each department head approached the dais and submitted to the Council items they wished to enter for consideration in an impending, 2023 Community Project Funding bill which may be forthcoming via Minnesota U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber. Among items submitted for consideration were a possible renovation of Isle City Park located lake side in downtown and the purchase of modernized radios, cameras and lap tops for the police department. The one big caveat with these “wish-list” items is that the Council will have to eventually choose just one project to submit if and when this bill would be enacted.
Some housekeeping items on the agenda were later addressed by city clerk Jamie Hubbell, including the need to have the local city newspaper publish the city’s 2022 budget summary and she also announced the city had submitted the 2022 Pay Equity Compliance Report to the State (a report which shows the pay ratio among women and men on the city staff). Hubbell said Isle is in compliance with the recommended ratio in this regard.
Public works administrator Jason Minenko cited numerous breakdowns in snow-removal equipment so far, most of which were repaired in house, and he also noted that his department had cleared snow three times and cleared Main Street five times during the month of January.
Police chief Mark Reichel reported 235 calls and responses during January, including several accidents involving snowmobiles, vehicles in ditches and a hit-and-run incident.
His department also assisted Tribal police on four occasions and responded to several alarms in the city. City police also charged a person with assault which occurred at a recreational establishment in town and they dealt with a local burglary and a reported stolen vehicle.
Fire Chief David Miller said his department is still working on getting a $60,000 FEMA grant, and he reported that the department was due to pick up their new tanker truck on Feb. 21.
Miller then asked the Council for approval of a fund-raising raffle which would include 10 prizes worth $7,475 dollars, with 2,000 $10-tickets to be sold resulting in a $12,525 profit to benefit the local fire department.
Miller added that, on Feb. 19, the Drift Skippers snowmobile club would be sponsoring a “Vintage Ride” and pancake breakfast with proceeds going to the city’s fire department.
Reporting on the current situation with the city-owned municipal liquor store, new manager Nikkie Johann said, before any thought of opening the bar portion of the operation, the State of Minnesota Department of Health came up with several recommendations, including addressing several plumbing problems, renovation of the men’s room, up-grading a cooler, adding a fence around their outdoor garbage facility and replacing a vented hood in the kitchen.
Johann also informed the Council that plans are in place to put a “Dog Park” donation box in the store, along with the addition of the sale of Minnesota Lottery Tickets, which she said ought to generate added revenue for the city.
She said January showed a $10,000 profit and that Facebook hits concerning weekly specials at the facility were going well.
City Engineer Tim Ramerth gave the city an update on the progress of several water and sewage related projects: one with regard to the six-million dollar project due to break ground this spring if finances were in place. The Council was asked to approve a 1.9 million-dollar, 30-year loan to help ensure their portion of the project’s costs over the coming years.
Discussion also arose concerning what to do about the abandoned well-house in downtown. Some hoped to keep the small building in tact hoping to find a historical or other use for the structure and others saw it being torn down and the property being sold. No action was taken on that subject, but it was re-affirmed that in the near future work would begin on dismantling the old and abandoned water tower located across the alley from the current hardware store in town.
