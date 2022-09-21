Budget will be finalized in December
“This is where we always panic the good citizens of Isle,” councilor Monica Keding said at the regular city council meeting for Isle on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The panic comes from the council setting the preliminary budget, which the councilors agreed to raise 19 percent for 2023, with Councilor Dave Keding being the only “nay” vote. However, it will not stay there, the council assured.
City clerk and treasurer Jamie Hubbell reminded the council that they “can never go higher” after the preliminary budget is set – they can only go the same or go lower.
Monica Keding addressed the audience present, stating the 19 percent as more of an “arbitrary number,” and the actual budget is set later. They just need a place to begin and a number to work from.
Mayor Ernie Frie said his biggest concern for 2023 is inflation – there’s no way to predict where prices will be in even a few months.
Councilor Ginger Houle agreed with Keding and Frie, stating the council goes with the higher budget and always gets it down.
Councilor Dave Keding asked Hubbell what the council did last year. She said the council began with a raise of 24 percent last year and got it down to 10 percent.
Lowering that number is important to the council members as well. Councilor Naomi Creech reminded the public, “We all pay taxes, too.”
The proposed 2023 budget does not include a streets budget cut, which has been the case in the past. Hubbell noted in the summary that too many streets are in disrepair for this to happen again. There are no proposed city hall upgrades or maintenance. The only park upgrade is to tear down the bandshell. Police equipment is increased by $6,000 for tasers and radios. It is proposed to lease a police vehicle at $8,000 a year instead of paying $50,000 upfront. Training and travel expenses are cut to zero in the proposal. Though costs are expected to rise, most operating expense categories were held or reduced.
In dollars, the 2022 final tax levy was approved at $736,908; with a 19 percent increase for 2023, that number would be $872,528. That is the amount the council will work on bringing down in the coming months before setting the final levy in December at the regular city council meeting.
Jason Minenko, public works superintendent, presented during department reports, stating public works is at 58 percent of their budget for the year. He shared about a hiccup in a project along 5th Avenue South. A structure built in the 1930s under the manhole has sustained some damage over the years, with blocks missing from it. It was discovered that the school’s sewer line runs up to this manhole with the structure, which needs to be replaced. Minenko was going to be working with the school to take care of it, a $6,500 cost.
Isle Police Chief Mark Reichel said the department received 326 calls for the month of August. Coffee with a Cop was also held in Isle that morning, Sept. 13 at Country Corner Cafe.
Isle Municipal Liquor Store manager Nikki Johann shared that while expenses are up for the liquor store, revenues are still up as well. She reported that Friday nights, “the place is full” for horse racing and the meat raffle. Sweatshirt and t-shirt merchandise are selling well, and they are considering adding poker and cribbage games Friday and Saturday mornings. Johann said, “I’m hoping things keep going well for us.”
The council approved the permit for the muni’s special event, a street dance on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Councilors asked Johann about other possible events, like trivia and amateur nights. Johann said they want to be “very cautious” about what they’re taking on for events for now. She said it’s not because they’re short-staffed, but they’re “only taking on what we know we can handle.”
Fire Chief Dave Miller was present at the meeting for his report. He said they are training four new members, and there will be Emergency Medical Response (EMR) training coming to Isle. The department is waiting on word about their grant application for air packs. Miller said they hope to know by the end of September. If not, they will be looking into lease options.
The council discussed the Mille Lacs Health System lease renewal for use of garage space at the fire hall. A three percent increase was suggested on the monthly rent, bringing it to $825 a month for use. Hubbell stated the council could implement up to a five percent increase, which Houle moved to do. The council unanimously agreed to bring the rent up to $840 a month.
In Hubbell’s clerk report, she shared the city received grant approval for the economic development association in the amount of nearly $350,000, which will get the industrial park “shovel ready,” meaning the lots will be readied for industrial businesses. She added they haven’t heard back from the grantors directly, but the “senators have congratulated us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.