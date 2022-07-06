Each year the Isle Days festival celebrates the town located in the southeast corner of Mille Lacs Lake.
The celebration offers family friendly activities such as inflatables, a Fun Run, parade and a variety of food and beer vendors. This year’s festival will take place from July 8 to July 10.
The Isle Area Chamber of Commerce Organizing Committee picks a grand marshal, Hometown Heroes and a Sweetheart or two each year to be honored at the celebration. This year’s chosen Sweethearts are Joan Lundqist and Jean Retka.
“When we were first asked two be this year’s sweethearts my first reaction was, ‘What? Why us?’ It was definitely a surprise,” said Lundquist.
Joan, who is currently in her 80s, volunteers three days a week at One More Time, a thrift store in Isle. Her responsibilities include working the cash register and putting out new items to sell. Before helping out at One More Time, she volunteered at Isle Helping Hands Clothes Closet.
“These two ladies really are sweethearts,” said Kristi Pedersen, Isle Days Committee chairperson. “Joan was the person on the playground who looked after us. She has lived here all her life and has been very involved in the community.”
Jean Retka, the second Sweetheart who was chosen for this year’s celebration, also had a similar reaction of surprise when she was told that she was chosen.
Retka, who will be 95 on July 10, has been actively involved in her community over the years.
“I’ve never heard Jean say anything unkind about anyone,” said Pedersen. “She’s one of my best friends. She’s so sweet and so positive.”
Today, Retka is actively involved in her church and helps knit and crochet prayer shawls for nursing homes or people that need them for comfort. In the past she has also volunteered at One More Time where she helped iron and put stuff out.
When asked what her secret is to living a long and healthy life, Jean said, “I took care of my family and I’m very lucky. I must have good genes from my family.”
Although she lives alone, Retka is surrounded with the love of her six children, 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren.
“Both ladies are always willing to give a helping hand,” said Pedersen. “Both are so kind, wise and nice to talk to. “They truly are sweethearts. They were our top picks, hands down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.