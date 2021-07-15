Trinity Lutheran Church continued its postponed 100th Anniversary celebration with this unit in the Isle Days Parade. Pictured are, from left, Harold Harms, Emma Dangers, Carol Ann Sander, Sara and Mike Dangers as they lined up.
