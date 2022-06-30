Registration remains open for several of the Isle Days events being planned for July 8-10, including pickleball, the car show, softball tournament, cornhole competition and the fun run.

Buttons are now on sale at First National Bank and at Teals for $3 each. Button prize drawings will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday of Isle Days.

More information on these events and the many others planned for that weekend can be found online at islechamberofcommerce.org or on Facebook @isledays.

Volunteers are also being sought and can sign up for various events and times. Full information can be found on the Isle Days Facebook page at @isledays or on the festival website.

The theme for this year’s event is, “Isle be fancy-like.”

