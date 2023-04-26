State homeless prevention aid will fund social worker in school
The Isle School District is seeking to once again be part of the Mille Lacs Family Collaborative.
Three districts in the county are currently part of the collaborative – Onamia, Milaca and Princeton. Isle was previously part of the collaborative since its inception in 1999, but in 2018, the district left it. In a later email, Superintendent Dean Kapsner said, “Due to few referrals, hiring of a [full-time] school counselor, and budgetary considerations Family Ties was suspended in Isle in 2018.”
Now, Kapsner said “increasing mental health needs” have caused the district to again pursue participation in the collaborative.
Beth Crook, community and veterans services director, explained over email that the collaborative was formed when the Minnesota Department of Human Services “encouraged counties, probation, public health and public school districts” to form such collaboratives. They were developed with federal funds to “provide early intervention and prevention of maltreatment/out-of-home placement services.”
Currently in the participating districts, there are about 137 open cases between the three social workers, who are employed by the county. Crook pointed out that, despite a larger population of students, Princeton has about 35 open cases currently; whereas the other two districts, though smaller, have a greater number – Milaca with 55 and Onamia, 47.
In order for Isle to be part of the collaborative once more, the county board of commissioners will need to vote and Crook will reach out to DHS to get the district “added back into the MLC Family Services Collaborative.” Once that is done, the district will be eligible to earn Local Collaborative Time Study funding. Crook said she believes the social worker could begin work in Isle in July.
Crook said services from the Family TIES social worker aids in providing “early intervention and prevention services to children [from] birth to 21 years of age and their families on a voluntary basis.”
Crook recently shared with the county board of commissioners that the county will be receiving a $130,772 payment in two installments for 2023 as Local Homeless Prevention Aid. The payments will go through 2028, though the “amounts per year may vary based on the state formula,” Crook said in an email. If the same amount is allocated to the county each year, the total amount received would be $653,860.
The aid is the result of the 2021 Legislature. Funding to counties is meant “to help local governments ensure no child is homeless within a local jurisdiction by keeping families from losing housing and helping those experiencing homelessness find housing,” according to the Department of Revenue’s website.
Funding appropriation is based on population within the county and the rate of student homelessness, with a minimum payment of $5,000 per county. Crook explained that the funding can “go to a wide variety of new or existing projects or programs,” and the county will report on their use of the funds. “These new funds beginning July 2023 are the first time the state has allocated dedicated funds right to counties for the prevention of homelessness,” she added.
Plans for the funding must include targeting homeless or at-risk families who have students in preK-12. That vision aligns with the work of social workers in the schools.
Crook’s proposal included using the appropriation to fund the Family TIES social worker in the Isle School District. The social worker would work two days in the district, and then work out of the CVS office three days a week, focusing on homelessness prevention work.
Currently, CVS “helps many individuals/families through a number of different funding sources to pay for such things as deposits, rent, utilities, appliances, services such as car repair, etc. just to name a few,” Crook said. Among the individuals and families CVS is currently working with, Crook said she believes 35 cases in the department would meet criteria for the aid.
She added that the work of the Family TIES workers often overlaps with homelessness prevention, which can include assistance to find housing, preventing evictions and providing services to help parents retain employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.