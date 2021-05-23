The Isle Huskies overall record dipped to 9-5 after losing both softball games they played last week. The Huskies have six more regular-season games remaining before post-season begins.
Pine River/Backus
The non-conference Pine River/Backus softball team took advantage of five Isle Huskies’ errors on the way to, 8-6 win on May 11. The Huskies had just three hits, but one of those was the third homer of the season by senior Tommi Spengler.
Isle 1 1 1 0 0 3 0 6
PR/B 0 2 4 2 0 0 -- 8
Mora
Mora pitching gave up two runs on six hits, walked five and struck out two, but Isle could not come up with the clutch hits, and lost 4-2 to the Mustangs on May 14.
Isle 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
Mora 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 4
