Pastor Mark Lee will be officially installed as Pastor and welcomed to Isle Evangelical Free Church on Sunday, Feb. 27. He and wife Kelly are originally from Iowa.
Pastor Lee has been preaching locally since October 2021 while his wife Kelly was finishing up her employment in Iowa. Now with the move complete and just having returned from a mission trip to Guatemala, the church is excited to officially welcome Mark and Kelly to the Isle area. Isle Free Church invites any guests to join in the morning service at 10:30 a.m. followed by a fellowship dinner afterwards.
Pastor Mark Lee most recently was serving as an Interim Pastor at Wellspring E-Free Church in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, before accepting the call to come to Isle. Prior to that, Mark and wife Kelly were missionaries in Guatemala from 2014-2021. Mark served as senior pastor at Grace E-Free Church in Elkader, Iowa, from 2006-2014. Prior to that, he was the camp director/property manager for Hidden Acres Christian Center in Dayton, Iowa.
Rev. Dave Linde will be the special guest and speaker at the Installation service. Rev. Linde serves a director of church resources for the north central district of the Evangelical Free Church of America, headquartered in Minneapolis.
Besides pastoring Isle E-Free Church, Mark is looking forward to enjoying the Mille Lacs area with his interests of fishing, archery, hunting, and trapping. Wife Kelly is in the medical field and will explore local opportunities once they get settled. The Lees have three adult children, one of whom is expecting twins, and they also have a grandson.
Isle E. Free Church is located 2100 E, Oak St, Isle. Phone is 320-676-8306 or 515-212-0051.
