The city of Isle staged their monthly Council meeting on Nov. 9 at city hall.
The meeting began with a public hearing for delinquent utilities. One concerned citizen of Isle told the council that some work had been done on her property and she knew she would charged for that job by the city, but was taken-a-back when, without hearing of any “due date” she received a bill of over $1,000. She said she took out a loan, paid the bill but suggested the city in the future might send out a notice (maybe monthly) to those who are delinquent and owe money to the city. The city estimates that currently there is a total of $8,188 in unpaid bills from residents and businesses.
The various department heads gave their reports. As Jason Minenko, Isle public works head was taking his seat after his presentation, Isle Mayor Ernie Frie politely asked if Minenko’s department was ready for the ensuing snow removal season. Minenko responded yes, and a brief discussion took place between members of the Council and Minenko about the protocols for snow removal in the city. Minenko began by stating his first priority has always been to clear the sidewalks and curbs of Main Street, putting that snow in piles to be picked up later. He said his second priority was plowing the side streets, and then, when time permits, his crew begins hauling the piles of snow to various dumping stations, out of the way of streets and businesses. Minenko also informed the Council about the relationship his crew has with the state highway plowers who are typically in charge of plowing the snow of Highway 27 (Main Street Isle) with that snow pushed to the sidewalks and curbs of downtown. Minenko said his crew responsible
for moving the snow left by the state from the sidewalks and curbs of Main Street before adding that the city gets reimbursed by the state for the loading of the piled snow, this year at the rate of $105 per hour.
The issue of how to permit short-term rentals of property (that is 20-30 days or less property rentals such as AIR B&B or VRBO) in the city was debated and the Council agreed to approve an ordinance to permit short-term rentals as a special use permit.
Next up, Don Dahlen was on hand to give the Council an update on the status of several issues with regard to the Isle Airport. He said the renewal of the airport license comes due in 2022 and that, after reviewing the situation about extending the length of the airport runway, it was decided to leave it as it is. There was also an issue of whether or not to cut down a tree near the runway. The Council decided to let that issue be decided by the owner of that tree.
As for the fire department report, the Council was informed that after over eight years of no increase in the contracts for the local fire department, it was decided by committee that, starting in 2023, an increase of 10 percent may be charged the city for their fire service.
The Isle police department reported that they had received a generous gift of $3,500 from East Central Energy to be used for purchase of cameras for the department.
The city-owed and operated liquor store continues to operate in the red partly due to debts incurred form last years pandemic issues which included shut downs of their operation and lack of product because of shortages of some sorts of liquor. Of late, the store has shown some profit, although it lost $18,000 for the month of October.
The final major presentation on the agenda was by their city engineer who gave both a history and an update on several spendy projects, some of which have been OK’d by the Council for funding and others that needed to be given the go-a-head. The projects on the dock have to do with water and sewer — projects that have been in the works for the past eight years and that have been promised 3.1 million dollars from the Army Corps of Engineers and need to be completed by 2024. The three components of this entire project consists of: 1) a metering project whose bids have been OK’d and awarded by the Council; 2) the installation of a new well, the construction of a well house and the demolition of the historic water tower in town, whose bids were released in September and awarded by the Council at the November meeting; and 3) the Council sent out for bids the extension of water and sewer to the city industrial park.
The cost of these projects, which were budgeted and OK’d by the Council in 2019 have exceeded the estimates of three years ago, but the Council decided not to renegotiate the costs and instead to cut back on some projects if necessary in the near future.
