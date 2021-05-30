The onset of the Covid-19 virus pandemic last spring caused the cancellation of all high school spring sports throughout the state, throwing a wrench into the aspirations of many individual and team athletes.
A Mille Lacs area team likely most negatively impacted by the cancellation of athletics back then was the Isle Huskies girls softball squad. The Huskies won the Section 5A tournament in the spring of 2019, earning them trip to the state Class A tournament in Mankato.
Although the 2019 team lost some key players to graduation, the 2020 Huskies were expected to return a solid group, and that team and their coach, Darcey Remer, had their goals set on a repeat appearance to the big dance. That goal was aborted with the cancellation of the season, and two IHS seniors, Carly Gallion and Emily Miller, had their hopes dashed for completing their final year in uniform for the Huskies at the state’s biggest softball event.
But hope springs eternal for high-schoolers, and a good number of Isle athletes, albeit featuring just three seniors and many underclassmen, showed up to play this spring. “We know we come into the season with an experienced pitcher in Jill Thompson, and we have some talented and experienced seniors the likes of Tommi Spengler and Izzy Krawiecki on offense, but we also know we will have to be playing some underclassmen, and that is always a big if,” coach Remer said in early April.
In fact, Isle was looking at starting two 8th-graders as they took the field on opening day. That youth and inexperience showed up in the very first game of the season when they lost 11-1 to Rush City.
But signs of the successes of years past reappeared quickly when the Huskies won back-to-back conference double-headers against Braham and Ogilvie. “We started to click during those four games. Our hitters were hitting and our pitching kept us in the games,” Remer said.
After losing a close encounter to non-conference Crosby-Ironton, the Huskies continued their winning ways in the final week of April, beating Upsala and Pine City heading into May.
With just one conference loss — the opening day loss to Rush City — the Huskies were to meet the undefeated Tigers on May 4 for a chance to move into a tie in the GRC. Isle led Rush 3-2 heading into the final inning, but gave up two runs and suffered a 4-3 loss. The hopes for a conference title fell that day.
“This was a tough one for us to lose, but the season is not over yet,” Remer said as they headed into the final weeks of the regular season.
By mid-May, the Huskies had a solid lock on second place in the conference and with a record of 10-4 they were looking forward to post-season and a chance to qualify again for the state tourney.
Stay tuned.
