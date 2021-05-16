The Isle Huskies softball team finished last weeks play winning two of the their three games to bring their overall record to 9-3. But, the one loss, the second this year to Rush City, very well could have cost Isle a chance to win the conference title.
Rush City
After losing to the Rush City Tigers in the opening game of the season, the Isle Huskies knew they had to win their return match against the Tigers on May 4 if they would have a chance at winning the conference title.
With the title on the line, Isle carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, before giving up two runs and eventually losing, 4-3.
Isle had three base-runners in the top of the seventh, but could not score. Isle left 10 runners on base during the game.
Rush City led of their half of the seventh with a base-runner getting to first on an error, then followed with two singles and a fielders choice to win in a walk-off.
Isle 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 3
RC 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 4
Aitkin
Isle pitcher Jill Thompson gave up just three runs, two hits, walked two and struck out nine leading her team to a 4-3 win over non-conference Aitkin on May 6.
Isle had four hits, including a solo homer off the bat of 8th-grader Paige Strecker.
Aitkin 0 0 0 0 3 0 3
Isle 1 1 0 0 0 2 4
Wrenshall
The Isle softball team pounded out 11 hits, walked seven times and got 3-hit pitching from Jill Thompson and Madi Hebeisen on the way to a 23-0 rout of Wrenshall on May 7.
Isle 7 0 0 13 3 23
Wrenshall 0 0 0 0 0 0
