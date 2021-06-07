Lion District Governor Jeff Thompson, at left, presented awards to members of the Isle Lions Club for years of service with the Club. Pictured are Marlene Moss and Doc Moss 20 yrs, Dawn Christensen 15 yrs, Pat Hicks 10 yrs, Virgil Lindholm 15 yrs, Susan Haggberg 35 yrs and Doug Halvorson, Isle Lions President.
Lion Hans Woelfle was presented with the Helen Keller Award by Isle Lions President Doug Halvorson and Lion District Governor Jeff Thompson.
Lion Conrad Thomsen was recognized by Lion District Governor Jeff Thompson for 42 years of service with the Isle Lions Club.
Lion Melisa Maxwell presents Isle Lions Club President Doug Halvorson, with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
