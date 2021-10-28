The Isle Lions Club welcomed four new members at the October 11 monthly meeting at the Wahkon Inn. The individuals in the picture from left to right are: Judy Halvorson (new member sponsor), Penny Klipstein (new member), Shari Strecker (president of Isle Lions), Doug Halvorson (past Lion president), Kurt Klipstein (new member) Ole Walters (new member sponsor), Lee Hohlen (new member), and Deb Walters (new member sponsor). Not pictured is Kay James, a new member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.