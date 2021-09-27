An Isle man, Shaun Carlos Whitcraft, 40, has been charged with assaulting a police officer after an event that occurred at an Isle convenience store on September 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 5, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Trailside Bait and Tackle in Isle on a report of a disturbance and aggressive person. Multiple deputies responded to the call due to previous interactions with the aggressive person who was identified as Shaun Carlos Whitcraft.
At the scene, the defendant was angry and hostile and said that he attempted to make a purchase by charging the expense to an account with the store. When the cashier refused, the defendant became belligerent and threatening and threatened to kill one bystander before shoving him backwards as his family watched the interaction, according to the complaint.
Whitcraft eventually backed away, according to the report, but stood in a threatening manner near the cashier. Deputies counseled the defendant to leave the store, but after 30 minutes of persuading, Whitcraft refused and stated he was not leaving.
Deputies gave multiple warnings prior to using force, according to the report, but ultimately had to taze him twice into compliance. While the defendant was distracted by the taser, one deputy attempted to use a shoulder pin from behind. The defendant grabbed the deputy and pulled him off his feet and caused the deputy to forcefully hit his head on a window. With the assistance of two other deputies, Whitcraft was eventually subdued and taken into custody but continued to yell that he was being hurt by the deputies, according to the complaint.
An ambulance responded to the scene and medically cleared the defendant before he was transported to the Mille Lacs County Jail.
The threats of violence felony charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. The obstruction of legal process/interfering with a peace officer gross misdemeanor charge comes with a one year maximum jail sentence and/or a $3,000 fine. The gross misdemeanor charge for assault of a peace officer comes with a one year maximum jail sentence and/or a $3,000 fine. The misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge comes with a 90 day maximum jail sentence and/or a $1,000 fine.
The defendant has a pending threats of violence case from 2020.
