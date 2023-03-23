A 21-year-old Isle man has been charged with murder in the second degree, a felony offense, after human remains were discovered in Kathio Township, near Mille Lacs Lake. Bradley Allen Weyaus is being held at the Mille Lacs County Jail and faces additional felony charges for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, interfering with a dead body or scene of death with the intent to conceal the body, as well as a gross misdemeanor for interfering with a dead body or scene of death with intent to conceal evidence.
According to the complaint:
On Tuesday, March 21, public works employees were clearing an area on Twilight Road in Kathio Township. While working, they discovered a plastic tote, which was bound with bungee cords and industrial tape. The container was too heavy to be moved; when the employees opened the container, a severed human foot was found. They immediately contacted law enforcement.
On March 20, the day prior, law enforcement had spoken with individuals about a missing male from the area. During that investigation, it had been ascertained that Weyaus was allegedly seen in the area several times with “an unusually heavy storage container,” which was also bound with bungee cords and industrial tape, according to the report. He had also been seen driving a white Saturn vehicle.
When law enforcement responded to the scene on March 21, a white Saturn was seen near Twilight Road. Law enforcement had their emergency lights activated while driving to the scene, the complaint stated. When the squad overtook the white Saturn, which the investigator recognized as Weyaus’ from descriptions, the vehicle did not pull over, but instead sped up. Back-up was requested.
The vehicle was then located at a property. A resident of the property stated that the individual who drove the Saturn was Weyaus, and that he abandoned the vehicle with one or more duffel bags and was hiding in one of the buildings on the property. Weyaus was apprehended and taken into custody on warrants, as well as fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
At the scene of the arrest, a hammer, a hacksaw and industrial tape were recovered from the duffel bags Weyaus possessed. According to the complaint, the industrial tape appeared to match the tape from the plastic container. In the car, a spent shotgun shell was found.
A search warrant for an Isle residence was obtained. The search of the residence revealed several areas of removed carpet, as well as a handwritten note with an apology for causing trouble. The author of the note indicated they would be leaving for a long time because of their mistake and would not be captured by law enforcement.
The removed carpet was found in the dumpster connected to the residence, which had stains indicative of blood. Law enforcement also found an identification card of the deceased, as well as a receipt, which had purchased items such as a knife and tool sharpener, rubber gloves and industrial tape. Empty boxes of shotgun shells were also found in the trash.
Prosecutors claim Weyaus was seen transporting the storage container in an acquaintance’s vehicle before purchasing the Saturn. A preliminary investigation of the storage container determined it held the body of a deceased male whose foot had been severed. Several items with the container matched that of the receipt, as well as portions of the carpet that appeared to match the Isle residence.
A preliminary identification has been made of the deceased male, based on the existence of tattoos. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to make official confirmation of the deceased male’s identity.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Weyaus faces up to 40 years in prison.
