Cody Roy Moose, 21, of Isle was charged with violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).

According to the complaint:

On June 13, 2022, Mille Lacs Tribal Police were called to the residence of the no contact order (NCO) on the report of a domestic.

The victim stated Moose had cornered her during and argument. As police approached the house, someone, presumed to be Moose, fled out the back of the house and into the woods.

The victim reported she and Moose had gotten into an argument  and she wanted the DANCO enforced.

Moose was not found at the scene but was later arrested on June 16. Moose has two prior DANCO violations from 2020 and 2021.

If convicted, the felony  charge carries a 30 days to five year jail sentence and/or a $10,000 fine

