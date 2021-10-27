The Isle City Council during their city council meeting on Oct. 12 voted 4-1 to keep the Isle Municipal bar portion (on-sale liquor) closed for the entirety of next year.
The main reason for the continued closure is the lack of profit. “The liquor fund needs to build up its reserve balance to achieve a positive financial position,” said Isle City Clerk Jamie Hubbell. “Upgrades must be made and staffing issues need to be resolved as well. Once all of those elements fall into place, the council will re-evaluate.”
The Council voted to not budget for a re-opening in 2022 at all and will revisit that decision during the 2023 budget season. All council members voted in favor of the continued closure with council member Naomi Creech voting against the continued closure.
