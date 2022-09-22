Weets Muni trial

Jury selection for the trial of former Isle Municipal Liquor manager Monica Weets is underway at the Mille Lacs County Courthouse this week, beginning Monday, Sept. 19. According to the calendar for the Mille Lacs County Court, Judge Matthew M. Quinn will preside over the jury trial.

In June 2021, the Messenger reported that Weets was charged for embezzlement of public funds and thefts for incidents that occurred between October 2019 and January 2020. 

