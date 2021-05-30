The Isle Huskies softball team won all four games last week to move to 14-5 for the season with just two regularly-scheduled games remaining before post-season.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Isle Huskies softball team won their 10th game of the season on May 17 with a 13-3, five-inning rout of the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars. Six Isle batters each had two hits, including Jenna Carlson, Izzy Krawiecki, Tommi Spengler, Ellie Hubbell, Sydney Kapsner, and Paige Strecker with one hit being a home run.
Jill Thompson pitched all five innings, giving up three runs, on two hits, issued two walks and struck out six.
Isle 3 2 1 4 3 13
H/F 3 0 0 0 0 3
East Central
Isle’s offense put together two big innings and the Huskies got strong pitching from Jill Thompson who gave up just three runs, on three hits and struck out eight leading to a 13-3 win over East Central in the first game of a double-header on May 20.
Isle broke the game open with six runs in the second inning when they sent 11 batters to the plate and they scored four more runs in the third inning when they batted 10. Isle took advantage of seven East Central errors and 10 walks issued by their pitchers.
EC 1 0 1 0 1 3
Isle 1 6 4 1 1 13
East Central
Isle sophomore pitcher Madi Hebeisen gave up just three runs on two hits and struck out three and got help from the Huskies offense which produced 18 runs on 12 hits, including three by Tommi Spengler and two each from Megan VanBuskirk and Ellie Hubbell on the way to an 18-3 rout over East Central in the second game of their double-header on May 20.
Isle 5 3 7 3 18
EC 3 0 0 0 3
Swanville
Isle pitching gave up three runs on six hits and struck out seven on the way to a 6-3 win over non-conference Swanville on May 21.
