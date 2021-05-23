by Bob Statz
Last week was going to be special for Mille Lacs area sports since the Isle and Onamia High School baseball teams were scheduled to meet for the final time as Huskies and Panthers: the two schools are set to pair all varsity teams starting in the Spring of 2022.
The two teams met at 2 p.m. on a glorious, sunny, made-for-baseball afternoon on May 13 for a scheduled double-header of two 5-inning games.
Maybe it was poetic justice that the final non-paired Isle/Onamia sporting event should end in a draw, but that is what occurred that afternoon on Isle’s diamond.
Onamia won the opening game and Isle took the second.
The teams met after the event, shook hands, posed for a combined team picture, were given commemorative T-shirts (pictured above) and finished the day with complimentary hot-dogs and hamburgers.
Isle and Onamia also had other games scheduled last week.
Isle dropped a double header to state-ranked Braham and split with Onamia to bring their overall record to 2-11.
Onamia’s scheduled game with Ogilvie was postponed and they lost to Sebeka, before their split with Isle. Their record now stands at 4-10.
Braham/Isle
The Isle Huskies were neck-and-neck with the home Braham Bombers for the first three innings of a scheduled 5-inning, double-header on May 10, but the Bombers broke the game open with a 12-run fourth inning and went on to win, 20-6.
Isle pitching gave up 20 runs, of which only 10 were earned, and 14 hits and issued six walks.
Isle’s offense knocked out eight hits, including two each from Joe Carlson and Joe Bistodeau.
Braham 3 0 1 1 2 4 20
Isle 1 0 2 3 0 6
Braham/Isle
Isle made a game of it in the second tilt of the May 10 double-header, scoring seven runs on eight hits, while Huskies pitchers Willy Stalker and Daniel Miller gave up only four earned runs on four hits and struck out six. But Isle ended up losing the contest, 8-7.
Joe Carlson and Conner Risvold accounted for four of Isle’s seven hits.
Isle 4 0 1 2 0 7
Braham 5 1 2 0 -- 8
Onamia/Isle
In game one of the double-header with Onamia on May 13, the Isle Huskies lost 9-5, despite out-hitting their guests 8-6.
Four Isle errors, three of which came in the top of the final inning, allowed Onamia to win their fourth game of the season.
All nine runs given up by Isle pitchers Jacob Gallion and Daniel Miller were unearned.
The two Isle pitchers combined to strike out nine Onamia batters in the loss.
Onamia starter Eric Pederson threw the first four and one-third innings and gave way to Noah Rohloff who came in relief and struck out two of the three batters he faced to secure the win.
Onamia 0 4 2 0 3 9
Isle 1 0 4 0 0 5
Onamia/Isle
The second game of the Isle/Onamia double-header on May 13 was, like the first game, decided by errors — this time mostly committed by Onamia fielders.
Isle also got solid pitching from junior Daniel Miller who went the entire five innings, giving up just four hits and striking out six.
Noah Rohloff and Brendan Carlson shared the mound duties for Onamia, giving up six runs, three of which were earned, struck out nine and walked six.
Final score: Isle 7, Onamia 4.
Isle 0 3 2 1 1 7
Onamia 2 2 0 0 0 4
Sebeka
The Onamia Panthers met the Sebeka Trojans in a non-conference game played at Mills Park in Brainerd on May 10.
The Panthers could find just two hits, a single and double by Noah Rohloff, during the game against tough Trojan pitching.
Brendan Carlson took the mound for Onamia and gave up eight runs but struck out five.
Onamia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sebeka 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 8
