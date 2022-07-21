The first Isle Play Pickleball Tournament is in the books. Player and spectator feedback has been very positive and the Isle Area Pickleball Association (IAPA) organizers really appreciate it. And through the process they also found opportunities to improve the tournament for next year. Here are the results:
Mixed 3.0
1st Bruce and Laurel Iverson
2nd Sharon and Kevin Johnson
3rd Tom and Lori Hawkins
Mixed 3.5
1st Joe and Lisa Dingeldein
2nd Jim and Rachelle Wangen
3rd Brenda and Steve DeMorett
Men’s 3.5 – 4.0
1st 4.0 Corbin Bentz and Aaron Strawman
1st 3.5 Bruce Iverson and Todd Fischer
2nd 3.5 Bob Morris and Joe Dingeldein
3rd 3.5 Kevin Dens and Keith DeChaine
Men’s 3.0
1st Jerry Marin and David Rink
2nd Derek Schmitz and Del Jones Sportsman Award
3rd Tom Hawkins and Craig Magnan
Women’s 3.0 – 3.5
1st 3.5 Judie Birk and Deb Watson
1st 3.0 Kelly Eckman and Katie Shinnick
2nd 3.0 Rachelle Wangen and Lisa Hubbard
3rd Kristi Bowman and Kristi McCullough
Isle Area Pickleball Association (IAPA) offered a very special thanks to all the players, volunteers, and spectators who helped make this a special event.
The winner of the $100 Sportsmanship Award goes to team Dell Jones and Derek Schmitz. Honorable mention goes to team Tom Hawkins and Craig Magnan, and team Judie Birk and Deb Watson.
While good sportsmanship was observed throughout the tournament, these three teams stood out among their peers.
