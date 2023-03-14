As of publication, playground donations were at $52,700, thanks to generosity from the Isle Area Lions Club, the city of Wahkon, the Mille Lacs Drift Skippers, Onamia VFW, Pat Trowle, Isle Bowl and Pizza and Teal’s Market. This graphic is a recreation of “Marty the Playground Moolah Monster,” which is stationed at the school to keep track of the playground committee’s efforts.
Todd Goebel, director of operations; playground committee members, Isabel Honek, Addy Turgeon and Sheldyn Pederson; Andrea Teal; John Becker, store manager; and Jen Ernest, K-12 principal.
Playground committee members, Isabel Honek, Sheldyn Pederson and Addy Turgeon
Recently, three young and intrepid leaders presented to Andrea Teal, part-owner of Teal’s Market. After the presentation, Teal presented the girls with a $25,000 check towards their efforts to build an updated, inclusive playground at Isle Schools.
