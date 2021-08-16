Isle Chief of Police Mark Reichel was awarded a plaque by the Isle City Council at their council meeting in July for his 15 years of service for the City of Isle.
Reichel gave homage to all of the City’s officers. Isle Mayor Ernie Frie said, “You have served as a mentor for all these guys, and living in a small town doesn’t make it easy.”
Reichel proceeded to update the Council on incidents occurring in July.
“There was a minor vehicular accident near Beckham’s Bar and Bistro and a gas leak on Vista Road,” said Reichel. “An individual stole lottery tickets and cashed 30 of them. Each is a felony.”
Reichel also highlighted an assault on Lake Street East, burglary on Trailside with two suspects apprehended, counterfeit $50 bills, a gas drive off, an overdose, and a foot pursuit that ended with drug charges.
“The Bureau of Mediation is encouraging extra support for mental health for officers,” said Reichel.
He recognized Officer Andrew Sammis for a medical call that occured at Appeldoorn’s where a man was in cardiac arrest. “We responded, and officer Sammis took over and got the AED hooked up,” noted Reichel. “The guy was flown out and brought to St. Cloud. He survived. There were about 100 people at the beach who all clapped for Officer Sammis. The family also wanted to thank him. Odds aren’t good when you go down on a cardiac arrest.”
