City Engineer Tim Ramerth of Widseth informed the council of a lead service line inventory that the city will need to undertake. It’s a project mandated by the Minnesota Department of Health. According to MDH’s website, “All Public Water Systems must complete and submit to the state a lead service line inventory by Oct. 16, 2024.”
As part of the inventory, the program will offer grant funds to complete the project. Clerk-Treasurer Jamie Hubbell said it appears that the grant will prioritize smaller cities.
According to Ramerth, MDH is putting together a list of pre-approved consulting engineers to assist cities. Widseth is planning to be on that list, which is expected to come out in March, and offered their continued services to Isle. Another firm, Bollig Engineering, approached Isle with an offer to partner with the city and apply to the grant on their behalf and complete the work.
The council opted to continue their partnership with Widseth and extend it to complete the lead service line inventory. Ramerth said it shouldn’t cost the city anything to apply for the grant.
The Isle City Council agreed to purchase a new point-of-sale (POS) system for the off-sale portion of the municipal liquor store. The system, provided through CloudRetailer, requires an upfront cost of $1,250, manager Nikki Johann said, and does not have a monthly cost.
Johann, during her report to the council, said the muni is spending upwards of $22,000 a year in credit card fees; right now, the muni takes on the 3.5% processing fee for credit and debit sales. With CloudRetailer, that fee will be put on the customers. It is estimated that the muni will receive an additional $2,000 in revenue each month from those fees, which will be funneled back into CloudRetailer.
With the new system, Johann is looking forward to “starting fresh” and going through inventory thoroughly and ironing out any lingering discrepancies. Hubbell said in a later email that this is the fourth time within six years that there has been a change in the POS system.
For the month of February, the muni saw an increase in both revenue and expenses over last year.
After a collision with a fire department tanker back in October 2022, the council will be paying $27,682.10 after insurance to repair damages and ensure the tanker’s appearance is uniform. Hubbell presented on behalf of Dave Miller, chief of the Isle Fire Department, who was not present at the meeting. Hubbell said the insurance kicked in $30,000 for repairs, and while they tried “multiple maneuvers” to get all repairs covered by insurance, they had no success.
Hubbell said in a later email that the tanker was damaged in October while assisting another fire department when another vehicle collided with the tanker. “There was significant damage to the rear passenger side, and we have been patiently waiting for the collision company to get our repairs at this time.” The updates to the drivers side come due to update and match the repairs of the passenger side, where the tanker sustained the damage.
A payment plan has been coordinated with the collision company.
Hubbell will be upgrading her computer software after a nearly four-year search. She commented during the meeting that this has been on the docket since 2019.
The software is called GWorks and only works with small cities. “It does everything,” Hubbell said, with exception to the liquor store – but no software does. The software purchase is over-budget by $1,747, but the city will be able to cancel their current software contract, Carbonite and the website, as the GWorks software encompasses those things.
In an email, Hubbell said, with those cancellations, the software will actually come in “right under budget by a couple hundred [dollars].” The original budget was $21,000. Previously, residents who came into city hall to pay a bill did not have to pay a credit card handling fee, as the city took on that expense, but those paying online did. With the new system, a credit card fee will be applied to the resident.
Short-term rentals revisited
The city will be conducting a public hearing regarding a short-term rental ordinance this year. During February’s meeting, Hubbell brought forward the proposed subchapter for short-term rentals under the zoning ordinance. The proposal includes restricting the number of short-term rentals an individual can have to two, as well as setting a minimum age requirement of 21 to rent. Hubbell added that the city’s ordinance is meant to “marry” the county’s ordinance. Currently, the city’s only regulation on short-term rentals is the permit process.
Hubbell brought the proposal again before the board to clarify a couple points before conducting a public hearing. Namely, she asked about the age stipulation and how many individuals can sleep on a parcel. The proposal states the main rental person must be at least 21, and it caps overnight guests to 15 per parcel. Hubbell said they used the parcel language in particular to include individuals who may bring a tent or sleep outside.
The council agreed to keep the language as-is. The public hearing is scheduled for May 9 for the amended zoning ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.