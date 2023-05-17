Settlement comes after litigation over point-of-sale agreement
The city of Isle has settled litigation with LEAF Capital Funding, LLC after about a year of back and forth. The settlement was in the amount of $7,150.
According to an email from City Clerk/Treasurer Jamie Hubbell, litigation began after a new point-of-sale system from LEAF was purchased for the municipal liquor store. Hubbell said the system was “not the best quality,” and a return was attempted.
After Nikki Johann, muni manager, returned everything, LEAF refused a refund of the city’s money. “They claimed all of the equipment was damaged and that we broke our three-year contract with them.”
The settlement amount of $7,150 is the wholesale cost of the equipment, which the city hopes to sell – LEAF also waived the three-year contract terms, Hubbell added.
The settlement was agreed upon during a closed session of the city council in April. Details of the settlement were released on May 1.
Short-term rental public hearing
Isle is one step closer to officially having a short-term rental ordinance on the books.
Last month, Isle City Council cleared the proposed language, which would be an amendment to the zoning ordinance, to be discussed in a public hearing. Seating space was limited in the council chambers, as Isle residents gathered to hear and be heard.
Councilor Don Dahlen said he has heard concerns about the density of short-term rentals, a concern he shares. “It could be an issue,” Dahlen said, if short-term rentals take up an entire block. “I don’t know if or how we can address that.”
The proposed language does stipulate that one owner can only have two homes for short-term rental use within city limits. Other restrictions include setting a minimum age requirement of 21 to rent and capping overnight guests to 15 per parcel. Hubbell previously has said they used the parcel language in particular to include individuals who may bring a tent or sleep outside.
At a prior meeting, Hubbell added that the city’s ordinance is meant to “marry” the county’s ordinance; much of the draft’s language is borrowed from the ordinance in Battle Lake. Currently, the city’s only regulation on short-term rentals is the permit process. Individuals interested in seeing the ordinance can contact Hubbell at city hall.
One resident said she believes any Airbnb or VRBO should be zoned as commercial, rather than residential, and she expressed concern over the impact on home sale values, either good or bad.
Another resident said the only people who will be able to afford homes, when they do go on the market, would be individuals who are going to use them as short-term rentals.
Councilor Monica Keding pointed out that the short-term renters are “using resources” in the area and “participating in the community,”
One resident thanked the council for the work they’ve done to address the rise of short-term rentals.
Councilor Dave Keding said, once the ordinance is passed, the city has “to be tough” in enforcing it and pulling any permits as necessary. Part of the enforcement depends on neighbors to call in concerns to the police.
Hubbell said it does no good for neighbors to complain about violations two weeks after the fact – things need to be reported right away. “This is the process we’ve started to create a basis for the council and law enforcement.” She added it also “puts onus on property owners” to make sure rules are abided by.
Councilor Monica Keding asked if anything should be added to the ordinance as a punishment or fine for anyone who does not seek a permit but then is running a short-term rental. Damien Toven, city attorney, said any zoning violation can be charged as a misdemeanor, if the violation is provable. Each day the violation goes unaddressed can be another misdemeanor charge brought against the party.
Reports
According to Tim Ramerth, city engineer, plans and specifications for the Isle Industrial Park are under review by the EDA (Economic Development Authority); once the OK is given on them, the city will be able to seek bids.
The council approved a 5% increase for hangar leases at the airport for $367.50 each. There are seven hangars. Tony Brumm of the airport commission also discussed raising the airport lease to $1,000; other updates to the lease are being made as well. Hubbell said in a later email, “Once the council approves the updates then the $1000 will go into effect for the next lease year.”
Brumm is also proposing, with the lease, that the airport commission would give 20% of their net profits from fundraising events to the city. “I believe the airport should be generating more money for the city,” Brumm said. He also hopes to incorporate underwing camping opportunities at the airport, something the council wants to hear from their insurance company on before pursuing any further.
Jason Minenko, public works supervisor, said, “We’re aware of the potholes.” He explained that the cold mix purchased in the fall, which usually sits well during the winter, went to pot.
In the muni, April saw a loss of 8,331.03 from last year, which Hubbell attributed to preparing for the coming season by stocking supplies. Overall, though, year-to-date, the profit is at $14,928.35.
A drain pipe in the liquor store will undergo repairs; Minenko is waiting to hear back how much that bill will be, as it will be “labor intensive,” and Hubbell said it will cover the cost to replace flooring that will need to be broken through.
For the month of April, the Isle Police Department took 222 calls. Fire Chief Dave Miller said the department will be taking Skywarn Training with the National Weather Service on June 7. He also received approval from the council to purchase an emergency plug, which would essentially neutralize an electric vehicle when performing a rescue operation. Miller said the Drift Skippers donated $250 to the effort; he expected to pay $1,000 at most for the device.
