With most of last year’s bills and expenditures accounted for, Isle’s accounting firm spokesperson, Dave Lampat, informed the Isle School Board at their April meeting that their district was moving along financially “as planned,” and that is usually a good sign for any school district.
The remainder of the meeting was also laced with good news reports.
Superintendent Dean Kapsner informed the Council that the kindergarten round-up that was held on March 25 led to an anticipation of about 29 kindergarten students next school year.
As for staffing for next school year, the district has received resignations from the high school Ag Tech teacher and an elementary education teacher, and they will have to be replaced.
The district is also discontinuing the Speech Language Pathologist assistant position in lieu of a full-time SLP position if the need is present.
Kapsner said the district is still seeking drivers for various assignments as well as daily routes, and he said the food service department has found more stability with suppliers of late and is now planning for the return of meal charges for students not qualified for free or reduced status.
Kapsner added that the facilities department is working indoors on various projects, including transitioning away from the “Huskies” branding around the building to the “Raiders,” with the pairing of all sports with Onamia High beginning this school year. This rebranding will include redoing the high school gym floor and the gym’s side walls this coming summer featuring new logos and colors (see pictures below),
High School Principal Jeremy Schultz reported on several recent special outings that went well, including the prom held on April 4, the trip sixth, seventh and eight-graders took to the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center and the collection of 37 pints of blood at the school’s annual blood drive sponsored by the IHS chapter of the National Honor Society.
A portion of Schultz’s report was dedicated to explaining revised guidelines for accepting credits for graduation from those who are home schooled and those entering the Isle district from other schools and learning situations throughout the state. Among the credits not being accepted would be most Pass/Fail classes and grades from alternative schooling.
As it stands, class ranking at IHS is based on cumulative grade-point averages starting in grade nine through 12. To be included in the class ranking a student must earn five credits that have GPA value at the end of ninth grade; a total of 10 GPA credits at the end of the 10th grade; 14 GPA credits at the end of the 11th grade; 16 GPA credits at the end of grade 12 first semester, or 18 GPA credits at the end of grade 12.
Isle Activities Director Tyler Soderstrom reported the obvious: due to poor weather conditions, many of the scheduled spring sports events had to be either cancelled or rescheduled, which caused numerous disruptions in the sports of track, golf, baseball and softball, with trap-shooting scheduled to begin their season during the third week in April.
In all, Soderstrom reported 48 student/athletes grades 9-12 signed up for spring sports from Isle and 42 from Onamia. These numbers do not count the 31 trap-shooters from Isle.
And kudos were assigned to the Raiders speech team that won the conference title and did well enough in the sub-section tournament for the entire team to take part in the Section 5A tourney where two individuals, Noah Jacobson and Jennifer Dickson, qualified for the state Speech contest slated for April 23.
Kudos also went out to last season’s assistant girls basketball coach Aleia Haggberg who, along with many volunteers, ran a successful one-day basketball camp for girls from Onamia and Isle in grades one through eight. It was estimated that nearly 70 youngsters took part in this event.
And finally, Erin Biron and Jen Ernest were recognized as Staff of the Month during the March Raider Rewards pep fest.
