The July meeting of the Isle School Board covered a variety of issues, leading off with a brief financial report from Business Manager Dave Lampat, who emphasized the District’s strong financial position. Bolstered by pandemic relief funding in recent years, District programs have expanded short-term opportunities to support learning loss and student engagement while also leveraging funds for long term sustainability. Final data for the fiscal year which ended June 30, 2022, won’t be available until all expenditures and revenues are booked in late fall.
The Board then reviewed the various contributions to the school district and paid special thanks to the local Lions Club which has been very generous with their donations over the years.
The Board accepted the resignation of Jim Henrickson as past head football and track coach, and it was mentioned and confirmed by the Mille Lacs Messenger that Onamia Activities/Athletic Director Jason Leonard had resigned leaving a void in that position at OHS. The Board later in the meeting heard from Jason Gallion, who, as a member of the Mille Lacs Raiders Leadership Committee, assured the Board that Leonard would be replaced, but that discussion took place as to other variations of how the athletic directorships of both schools might take form in the future.
Isle Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom submitted a written report to the Board with a summary of the highlights of the past Spring sports season, along with a review of the numerous summer programs that were in progress with athletes from both Onamia and Isle taking part. That report appears on Page 10 of this issue of the Messenger.
The Board then approved the bids for dairy, bread, gasoline/diesel fuel, snow removal and garbage for the upcoming year. The Board accepted the bids for certain services, most of which were just one bid, and expressed special appreciation to owner Keith Nentl of Aitkin Dairy, who has serviced the District so well over the years but will be retiring and the District then accepting the bid for dairy from Kemps of St. Paul.
The Board also approved the new charges for student and employee meals in the District. The Board wished to emphasize the importance of filling out applications for free and reduced meals by those who may think they are eligible. “It is so important for parents to fill out these forms, even if you are not sure they are eligible, since our district gets reimbursed for the difference in cost for those meals,” said Board Chair Jason Gallion. “It is a win-win situation for our District if people fill out those forms.”
The Board approved amendments to Minnesota School Board Association policies which address issues including Family and medical leave, harassment and violence, child neglect or physical or sexual abuse, mandated reporting of maltreatment of vulnerable adults, bullying, student sex ondiscxdimination and crisis management. Other issues covered in the MSBA policy handbook include equal education opportunity, use of public and private personnel data, school weapons, chemical use and abuse, drug free workplace and school.
Jennifer Ernest, addressing the School Board in her new position as PK-6 Assistant Principal, said that she is excited about her new venture, especially after recently attending an International Society of Technology in Education conference where she said she was inspired speaches from “the brightest minds from the world of education and beyond.”
Ernest said she has been busy viewing the Elementary Student Handbook, fixing formatting issues, updating staff directories and making some changes as recommended by her predecessor, Ms. Maxwell, along with her leadership team.
