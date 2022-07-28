Jen Ernest

First report

Isle School employee Jen Ernest attended her first school board meeting in her new position as PK-6 Assistant Principal.

 Photo by Bob Statz

The July meeting of the Isle School Board covered a variety of issues, leading off with a brief financial report from Business Manager Dave Lampat, who emphasized the District’s strong financial position. Bolstered by pandemic relief funding in recent years, District programs have expanded short-term opportunities to support learning loss and student engagement while also leveraging funds for long term sustainability. Final data for the fiscal year which ended June 30, 2022, won’t be available until all expenditures and revenues are booked in late fall.

The Board then reviewed the various contributions to the school district and paid special thanks to the local Lions Club which has been very generous with their donations over the years.

