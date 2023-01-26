The January meeting of the Isle School Board began with the seating of the six board members including Jason Gallion as board chair, Nick Skogen as vice chair, Amanda Strecker as clerk, along with Kate Vanbuskirk, Bobby Cooper and new member Tracy Lilledahl. Overseeing the panel was District Superintendent Dean Kapsner.
The bulk of the meeting centered around results of the annual district audit. Bergen-KDV presented the fiscal year 2022 audit for board approval. The audit showed an overall enrollment increase of five students while many area districts are experiencing a decline in students served. The auditors commented on the district’s strong fiscal health in growing the unrestricted fund balance by over 30% and maintaining this as a percent of the overall budget at a much higher level than the state average. Many revenues and expenditures are reflective of pandemic programming which will need to be adjusted as these funding sources sunset.
The meeting progressed with department reports. Highlights of Superintendent Kapsner’s report included mention of a “Love to Read” program kick-off planned for Jan. 26, a summary of a teacher/para in-service with topics that included trauma in the classroom, curriculum & standards, World’s Best Workforce and academic improvement, and a reminder that discussion are under way for development of next years school calendar. Kapsner also had praise for jobs well done by employees Scott Kuydendall as fitness center attendant and Sky Luloff, who handles custodial duties at the IREC and the work she does in the main building as a para.
PK-12 Principal Jennifer Ernest reported that Isle students are making the most of the Minnesota winter weather taking part in activities such as sledding during recess, Ice skating on the rink on school grounds and preparing for an upcoming ice-carving unit for high school Outdoor Ed.
Ernest also said, “We were blessed on Dec. 26 with a $25,000 donation from the Isle Lions to go towards our new playground initiative.” (This project set to revitalize the playground equipment on school grounds.) Ernest added that a letter will be sent out to area businesses eliciting donations for this project.
Ernest went on to announce the Isle High representatives of this years Arts, Academics and Athletics (AAA). Seniors Sydney Kapsner and Jacob Gallion were chosen to represent IHS in the Sub-section of Region 5A. AAA honors go to students who excel in academics, athletics and the arts.
As part of Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom’s report, he told the board that the schools One-Act Play competition will begin in Pine City on Jan. 28 and that Mr. Przybilla brought seven music students to perform at the Great River Conference All-Conference band and choir performance on Jan. 7.
Soderstrom also reported that new “shot clocks” were installed in the gym in preparation for next season when shot clocks will be required for use in all varsity boys and girls basketball games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.