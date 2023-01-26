lilledahl_tracy.jpg

Back to school

Newly elected Isle School Board member Tracy Lilledahl was sworn in to her new position at the January board meeting.

 Photo by Bob Statz

bob.statz@apgecm.com 

The January meeting of the Isle School Board began with the seating of the six board members including Jason Gallion as board chair, Nick Skogen as vice chair, Amanda Strecker as clerk, along with Kate Vanbuskirk, Bobby Cooper and new member Tracy Lilledahl. Overseeing the panel was District Superintendent Dean Kapsner.

