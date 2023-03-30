From closing out the school year in April and May, to preparing for the school and city summer activities, to setting the calendar for the coming 2023-24 school year, the Isle School Board addressed the future at their March board meeting last Monday.
The meeting kicked off with a report from their district business manager, Christina Abrahamson who showed graphically the differences of revenue and expenditures from last year to present for 2023, taking into account the decline of federal and state dollars from the pandemic and its ensuing impact on the district’s bottom line so far. Abrahamson said she would have the working financial adjustments ready for the board’s perusal at the April board meeting.
Next on the agenda was dealing with items coming up during the final two months of the regular school year. Isle PK-12 principal Jennifer Ernest reported that graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 26 with Scholarship Night set for May 17 and Baccalaureate on May 24. She also proudly announced the recent graduation of Charlie Schmitz of the class of 2021 who completed all the requirements needed to earn his diploma.
Ernest also gave an update on the fine work of the three Isle sixth graders who have taken on a mission to earn enough money to renovate the school’s playground area’s hoping to make them more inclusive for every student. So far the girls have pledges of over $50,000, including a recent generous pledge of $25,000 from Teals Market in downtown Isle.
Earnest was also was happy to announce that Mr. Turgeon and Mr. Dillner took senior students to Coon Rapids to take part in a Feed My Starving Children program in which the Isle seniors packaged enough food to feed 63 students from Thailand.
Ernest, who in previous years as a classroom teacher in the district and had often accompanied Isle students on trips overseas, said she had mixed emotions as she waved bon-voyage to the 18 students and several chaperones as they headed overseas on March 20.
February staff of the month included Megan Schotte and Marlene Vasecka along with Lynn Lemm an Kjersten Larson.
Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom continued the looking forward theme by spelling out the status off the six spring team actives scheduled for the following two months. He reported 36 boys grades nine to 12 who showed up to take part in the varsity/JV baseball program, the 26 girls grades 9-12 who have signed up for the varsity/JV softball teams, the nine boys and no girls who are scheduled to compete in the golf program, the 22 girls grades seven to 12 taking part in the track season. There are also 19 who students from Isle and Onamia who have been part of the combined speech team and 29 Isle students who are on board to compete in the spring sport of trapshooting.
Soderstrom then took a few minutes to publicly congratulate the two Raider wrestlers who earned the first individual state championships in the history of the Onamia or Isle wrestling programs. Isle sophomore Zach Remer won his championship at the 113-pound division and Isle junior Donovan Schmid won his title at the 120-pound division. He also mentioned the third-place finish at state for Onamia junior Ashley Strang.
As a side note, Soderstrom told the board that the enrollment numbers of Onamia and Isle schools reported to the State High School League resulted in all of their combined teams remaining in the same class divisions as last year. He added that section assignments should be available next month and district football placements will likely be out in April or May.
There was good news coming from a report from American Indian Liaison Katie Raverty which said Native American students grades seven to 12 in Isle’s schools passed 96% of their classes during the first semester, which was way above their goal of 75%.
To round out the April-May agenda, Isle seniors Tucker Strecker and Madison Hebeisen addressed the board requesting the 30 students in the upcoming graduation class be allowed an early release from Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26. The students promised the board they would do everything in their power to attend the senior breakfast, graduation practice and take part in any rescheduled athletic events that might occur during those five days. The board allowed the request.
Rounding out the new business portion of the meeting which addressed events scheduled throughout the coming 17 months, the board approved the following:
*Allowing events of Isle Days (July 6-9) to be set up on several parcels of school property as done in the past.
*Approved an overnight stay for the Raiders baseball team for a Friday - Saturday series of games in late May.
*Approved a tentative school calendar for the district for the 2023-24 school year including 182 working days for teachers, 172 days for paras and 172 (plus two snow days) for Isle students.
*Approved the request from the Isle Lions Club to stage a circus event on school grounds on July 24.
