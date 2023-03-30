isle sch. board hebeisen.jpg

Student presentation

On behalf of her class, Isle senior, Madison Hebeisen, addressed the Isle School Board requesting the 30 potential grads be allowed a five-day early release in late May prior to their graduation.  

From closing out the school year in April and May, to preparing for the school and city summer activities, to setting the calendar for the coming 2023-24 school year, the Isle School Board addressed the future at their March board meeting last Monday.

