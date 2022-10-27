Bruce Montplaiser, a representative of the Isle Area Pickleball Association, spoke to the Isle School Board on behalf of the IAPA plan to use District 473 land for the construction of a pickleball complex.
The beginning of the October meeting of the Isle School Board was devoted, as per usual, to a summary of the state of the district’s finances by Dave Lampat, a representative of their business management service. Lampat said most of the receipts for the expenditures and income from the previous year were now accounted for and that the district stayed well within their budget for the 2021-22 school year.
But, both Isle superintendent Dean Kapsner and Lampat, warned the Board that the nearly 1.5 million dollars which came to the district through funds from government sources to cover Covid-related issues, would more than likely not be available in the coming year, so the district should budget accordingly.
In other early agenda issues previewed by the Board, the panel voted to accept the renewed contracts of the superintendent, the building and grounds supervisor, the food service director, the administrative assistant and the person in charge of payroll, with salaries commensurate with other personnel in like-sized school districts in the area.
The superintendent’s report included congratulating employees Stacy Borchert and Bri Novak for being chosen this year’s Leadership and Excellence in Education Awards from the Isle District. They will be representing Isle at a banquet honoring all the regional schools held on Nov. 2 in St. Cloud.
Kapsner also alerted the Board that across the state there seems to be a need to concentrate on the issues of cyber security in schools. He mentioned how money to upgrade this security may be available soon and that the district should apply for some of that funding when it becomes available.
New PK-12 principal Jen Ernest reported that school opened in due order and that homecoming activities went along as planned.
She also talked a bit about a unique activity which occurred near the end of September in the school, saying that a Mille Lacs Band DNR ricing demonstration took place in what was an outdoor classroom, where children from both the grade-school and high-school had a chance to see and actually take part themselves in the various techniques of traditional ricing done annually by local Native Americans. She also mentioned those who were chosen “Staff of the Month” including Cathy Pawlenty, Stacie Noha, Emmy Kringen and Tama Exsted.
In the submitted report on the status of the extracurricular actives in the district, the outstanding varsity volleyball of 17-4 to date was showcased and the Board was informed that the Raiders team was currently seeded number one in Section 5A and ranked among the top 15 in the Class A poll.
Later in the meeting, the Board, as they have done every year, signed a form application to the Minnesota State High School League Foundation, which allows the district to receive funds to assist the school in recognizing, promoting and funding extra-curricular participation by high school students in athletic and fine arts programs. Typically the district has used this money to help families in need with fees for their children joining athletic programs.
Near the end of the meeting, the Board, as promised at the last meeting, took action on the issue of allowing the Isle Area Pickleball Association (IAPA) to go forward with their plans to fund and build a new outdoor pickleball facility on the Isle school grounds next to or at the site of the present tennis court. The Board had their attorneys draw up a contract agreement with the IAPA to go ahead with their project. The Board, with a minor amendment to the submitted contract, voted 4-1 to give the go-ahead on this project under the provisions of the contract.
