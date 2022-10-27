bruce montplaiser.jpg

Pickleball Plea

Bruce Montplaiser, a representative of the Isle Area Pickleball Association, spoke to the Isle School Board on behalf of the IAPA plan to use District 473 land for the construction of a pickleball complex.

 Photo by Bob Statz

The beginning of the October meeting of the Isle School Board was devoted, as per usual, to a summary of the state of the district’s finances by Dave Lampat, a representative of their business management service. Lampat said most of the receipts for the expenditures and income from the previous year were now accounted for  and that the district stayed well within their budget for the 2021-22 school year. 

But, both Isle superintendent Dean Kapsner and Lampat, warned the Board that the nearly 1.5 million dollars which came to the district through funds from government sources to cover Covid-related issues, would more than likely not be available in the coming year, so the district should budget accordingly.

