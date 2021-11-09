The Isle School board met for their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 18 and discussed the budget among other agenda items.
As part of the superintendent’s report, school superintendent, Dean Kapsner, addressed the budget stating that the school is awaiting state approval for ESSER III (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds which will go toward staff retention and hazard pay for being on the front lines during the pandemic. Kapsner said that retention pay will be based on classification and years with the district and should be rolled out in November. “We want to recognize some of the extraordinary conditions they worked under last year,” said Kapsner.
“I can’t imagine working under those conditions, and hopefully it’s something that will help at the right time of year,” said school board chair, Jason Gallion.
On the COVID front, Kapsner stated that cases are “sporadic and manageable” and that it’s generally business as usual. “All districts are experiencing different challenges, and we are fortunate for the community’s support and staff dedication that have enabled success so far this year,” he stated in his report.
Staffing of substitute teachers has become more of a challenge, and the school is compensating applicants for their short call license fee and background check as part of incentive to come to the district. Kapsner added that all non-certified staff, which includes bus drivers, paras, custodial, and kitchen staff, has been a challenge in meeting staffing needs.
Budget discussion
Todd Netzke of SMS (School Management Services) presented the budget update and said that state aid this year is short by approximately $393,000. He said that the total budget is $4.9 million and that there is about $170,000 still available in federal funding. Property taxes are about $51,000 under budget, Netzke added. When all is said and done, he said, the school will be about $400,000 short in revenue.
But because the fund balance has been in good shape, the school planned on deficit spending. “We were planning on deficit spending about $290,000 but only deficit spent $163,000,” said Gallion. “It will be fine but will take down the reserves a bit more than we wanted.
Superintendent Kapsner said that the fund balance is at 27% which is good compared to other school districts. “The plan is that we’ll gain some students through programming and could draw down fund balance with deficit spending somewhat,” noted Kapsner.
“We’re still sitting really good, which is good news,” added Gallion.
Citizen comments
During the citizen comment section of the meeting, Sara Dangers spoke regarding students quarantined for COVID missing out on essential instruction. “If it’s a 14 day quarantine and they have a block class, that is a month of school they don’t have education from the teacher,” noted Dangers. “I feel it (the lessons) should be online, and students should be seeing the teacher online teaching the subject.”
Gallion suggested reaching out to the teacher and principal to see if it could be worked out. “I think it’s important that we don’t leave the students to fend for themselves. Between the teacher, administration and family, we can come up with a plan,” said Gallion.
Superintendent Kapsner stated that administration didn’t want to obligate teachers to have a dual presence but that it depended on content. “We don’t want to burn teachers out. And quarantines are based on vaccination and students do have the options to be vaccinated now,” added Kapsner. “If they’re not symptomatic and are vaccinated, they may not have to quarantine for 14 days.”
Gallion added, “If it’s just a matter of recording the lessons, we can work with the teacher and administration.”
