At the last regular Isle School Board meeting held on April 14, Isle Superintendent Dean Kapsner said that classes, extra-curriculars and special events are happening at the school amid the pandemic but that masking compliance is a considerable challenge. “People are tiring of wearing masks,” said Kapsner. “Kids are pushing back, but staff is doing well to reinforce masking compliance.”
Kapsner noted that Isle School Board member Randy Christianson has been constructing tables for outdoor classroom space once the weather warms up. “Teachers are anxious to do some outdoor classroom time without masks but will still social distance. This is much appreciated and will be greatly used for summer rec and other events hosted outside,” noted Kapsner.
Superintendent report briefs:
Kapsner highlighted the silent auction done by the shop class with donations going back to the food shelf. The food shelf currently is full and no longer in need of donations for this school year.
MCA testing will be happening this year for the first time since the spring of 2019 as the testing was canceled due to the pandemic school closures.
For personnel, the hiring of Annie Corbett (math teacher for next school year) and the hiring of Craig Pederson (math and reading intervention through June 3, 2021) were approved through the consent agenda. Tenure was granted to Noah Johnson, Ashley Nordberg, Erin Biron, and Stephanie Paulsen.
High school principal’s report - Graduation planned for May 28
Isle High School Principal Jeremy Schultz congratulated the spring production actors and actresses for a successful event. He also thanked Kelly LaBrosse for her efforts in directing the play.
Schultz noted that the framework and placement of class scheduling has been completed and highlighted the student visit to Pine Technical and Community College in early April where Isle alumni Bill Ausmus, who is also on staff at the college, was on hand to give a tour of the facility.
Graduation will take place on May 28 this year, Schultz stated, and will be outside if possible.
Track & Field Day a go
Nyquist Elementary Dean of Students Melissa Maxwell reported that the school is currently planning track & field day, along with looking for field trips. She also noted that the Lion’s Club donated Easter bags to all ECFE students through sixth grade.
Schools hire football coaches
Isle School Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom updated the school board on the new co-op between Isle and Onamia schools. He said that coaching positions for next school year have been posted and interviews have started for fall coaching positions. All official paperwork has been filed with the Minnesota State High School League, football jerseys have been ordered, volleyball jerseys are in the design process, and the new Raiders logo design process has started.
Soderstrom added that all separate Isle and Onamia schedules for next year have been merged into a combined “Mille Lacs Raiders” schedule.
The football coaching staff has been hired as of last week, said Soderstrom. The Raiders’ head coach will be Jim Henrickson and assistant coaches will be Dominic Kruse and Austin Hackett.
Henrickson has coached two years as an assistant coach in Onamia and has a combined 14 years of experience as defensive coordinator at Leto High School and Armwood High School in Florida. Hackett has five years of coaching experience at Onamia between his time as an assistant coach and head coach. Kruse coached junior high football in Isle this past fall, coached one year as an assistant at Grand Rapids High School and played four years of college football at Valley City State University.
All-conference awards
Winter all-conference awards for wrestling went to Zach Remer, Chase Calander and Eric Stang were named Great River Conference (GRC) champions at their respective weight class. Zach Remer and Josh Golombowshi each qualified for State, and Remer finished second at the Class A State Tournament at 106 pounds.
In boys basketball, Willy Stalker and Teagen Haggberg were named to the GRC All-Conference team. In girls basketball, Tommi Spengler was named to the GRC All-Conference Honorable Mention Team.
American Indian liaison reports 74 students in pre-k through twelfth grade
The American Indian school liaison/Niigaan for Isle, Katie Raverty, reported that there are currently 74 American Indian students in pre-k through twelfth grade at Isle Schools.
She also reported that the Minnesota Department of Education’s Indian education department said that the school will receive $42,912 for the 2021-’22 school year which is a $2,000 increase from this year. She added that two seniors are on track to graduate this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.