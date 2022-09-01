Experience: This is my first full year teaching. I taught as a long term sub for pre-school the second half of the year last year.
College education: Grand Canyon University
Hometown: Brule, Wisc.
Looking forward to: Everything as of now, because everything is new for me. I am really excited to have my own classroom. Teaching third grade, I think, will be a great fit for me!
Hobbies/interests: I love traveling & exploring. I am very passionate about coaching. I will be coaching the Mille Lacs Raiders Varsity Girls Basketball team this year. In my free time I love listening to my podcast and drinking coffee!
New teachers for Isle (not pictured - Aleia Haggberg) - scroll for individual bio's.
Subject/grade: High school English and National Honor Society advisor.
Experience: Way back in the day, I taught at North Branch and Pine City. Since 2001, I have taught English at East Central.
College education: I graduated from St. Cloud State University.
Hometown: I live in Duquette.
Looking forward to: Getting to know the students, families and community.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
