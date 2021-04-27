CAST LIST (In Order of Appearance)
NANNY ...............................Violet Pojanowski
PETUNIA .............................Layla Chavez
CATHERINE .........................Sydney Kapsner
BRUTUS .............................Kristopher Schwarzbauer
CONSTANCE POE .................Gabriella Lilledahl
PRUDENCE POE ..................Kami Smith
LULU ..................................Hailey Anderson
SCARLET DE DALVEEN .........Emma Haggberg
SPENCER DE DALVEEN ........Landon Pierzinski
ALMA .................................Mikayla Anderson
BETTY ................................ Erin Loren
BERTIE ...............................Gabe Honek
ALGERNON POE ..................Noah Honek
VIRGINIA .............................Madison Heibeisen
HEATHCLIFF POE .................William Gray
The ROVING SOCIETY OF POETS and YEOMEN:
MACKENZIE ........................Rihanna Smith
TAYLOR ...............................Cassie Zortman
SYDNEY ............................. Hannah Goodin
STEVIE ...............................Liza Pierzinski
