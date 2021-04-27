CAST LIST (In Order of Appearance)

NANNY ...............................Violet Pojanowski

PETUNIA .............................Layla Chavez

CATHERINE .........................Sydney Kapsner

BRUTUS .............................Kristopher Schwarzbauer

CONSTANCE POE .................Gabriella Lilledahl

PRUDENCE POE ..................Kami Smith

LULU ..................................Hailey Anderson

SCARLET DE DALVEEN .........Emma Haggberg

SPENCER DE DALVEEN ........Landon Pierzinski

ALMA .................................Mikayla Anderson

BETTY ................................ Erin Loren

BERTIE ...............................Gabe Honek

ALGERNON POE ..................Noah Honek

VIRGINIA .............................Madison Heibeisen

HEATHCLIFF POE .................William Gray

The ROVING SOCIETY OF POETS and YEOMEN:

MACKENZIE ........................Rihanna Smith

TAYLOR ...............................Cassie Zortman

SYDNEY ............................. Hannah Goodin

STEVIE ...............................Liza Pierzinski

