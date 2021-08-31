The Isle School Board met for their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 16. Discussed at length was the “Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan.”
Isle School Superintendent Dean Kapsner said that the plan needed to originally be in place in June to receive ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding and the district is now updating that plan. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan which was the third pandemic stimulus bill. The ESSER funding will distribute $122 billion in funds. Another $2.75 billion is set aside for non-public schools.
As of the school board meeting date, Isle Schools will not require vaccinations for either staff or students, will not require face coverings and leave it as an option, will have normal lunchroom procedures, only isolate positive cases, have no covid-related visitor restrictions, will leave COVID screening up to parents/guardians, have staff use sick leave rather than work from home options if quarantining, and will not offer a distant learning option.
Facemasks will be required on buses by staff and students as per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) requirement for all public transportation.
Kapsner presented a chart showing other nearby school districts in which the majority of the districts fell in line at that time with Isle’s back to school plan. Across the board of the 15 school districts surveyed, none of the school districts planned to require vaccinations and all plan to have normal lunchroom procedures. The vast majority of the districts surveyed will not be requiring facemasks.
“The hope of returning to normal is prevalent across the state,” said Kapsner. “The safe learning plan looks similar to the plan in June. It’s considering, not following, guidance. We may update protocols as new data and guidance comes out. The plan allows for more local control.”
Changes made to State plan
Some changes made to the State’s suggested Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan included changing “follows” to “considers” industry guidance developed by the State of Minnesota regarding COVID-19 and that protocols “may” be updated as new guidance is provided by the CDC, MDH, MDE, and OSHA, rather than will be updated with new guidance.
If a student tests positive, accommodations will be made, as they were last year, to provide materials and education to the student during quarantine.
If a student, staff or visitor is confirmed positive for COVID-19 or variant, the positive individuals and all unvaccinated members of their household will be placed under quarantine until all of the following are true: They feel better, their cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms are better; and it has been at least 10 days since they first experienced symptoms or tested positive; and they have had no fever for at least 24 hours, without using medicine that lowers fever.
“We are not obligating teachers to have an online presence but thinking about how they would meet the needs of students who are quarantined,” said Kapsner. “May have to roll out some of our old tricks from last year.”
Board chair, Jason Gallion, added, “We are not going to do anything to burn out our teachers.”
Board member, Kate Van Buskirk, asked about leaving wording open to require the use of facemasks if cases increase. “The CDC says to wear facemasks, so I would hate to have someone say that we can’t require them.”
Gallion added that the protocol says that guidance may be updated which would leave that possibility open.
“This has been hot and heavily debated, and parents might want to know what would trigger us to move that way,” said Van Buskirk. Gallion responded that any citizen input could be brought to the incident command team to consider.
An audience member asked if masks were required in the future if distance learning would be offered. Gallion responded that it would all be part of the discussion.
“We have to figure out how to mitigate that,” said Gallion. “We fried a lot of staff members, and we can’t do that again and would have to have something manageable for teachers and paras.”
Kapsner added that the school could have the option of distance learning as a back up plan and that they are approved by the State to do so for the first semester but getting approved for the second semester will be much more involved … but we’re hoping that the worst case scenario doesn’t happen.” Van Buskirk added that she heard cases are likely to peak in October.
The discussion turned to vaccination status, and Kapsner said he was going to do a volunteer survey of the staff as to their status. He said that he was unsure if a student’s vaccination status would be part of their school health record as other vaccinations are but that all vaccinations are part of a national database.
Social distancing among students was questioned. Gallion said, “It will be encouraged but not required.”
Kapsner added, “We don’t want to create a social barrier or hardship for kids.”
Elementary principal, Melisa Maxwell, said, “I’m not going to discourage having social connections that they need.”
The Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan was passed unanimously by the board.
Gallion thanked those present for the civil discourse.
