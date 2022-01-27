The January meeting of the Isle school board centered around three main items of business: electing and naming various chairs among the Board members, digesting the financial numbers presented by representatives of the Boards’ auditing and accounting firms, and, as Board Chairperson Jason Gallion described the final part of the meeting, “the good news” reports, presented by the heads of various departments within the District.
Voted as the chairperson of the Board for the coming year was last year’s Chair, Jason Gallion, with Randy Christianson named Vice Chairperson, Amanda Strecker elected Board Clerk, with Kelly LaSart named deputy Clerk. Nick Skogen accepted the position of Board Treasurer and Dean Kapsner is the District Superintendent, who is also a non-voting member of the Board.
What could be gleaned from the financial reports was this: The Board has a policy of trying to stay within 5- to 10-percent of their budgeted expenditures for the year, and according to the companies working the numbers, the school District has maintained a working balance within those parameters.
The companies also mentioned that more precise numbers would be available at the February meeting when more of the 2021 expenditures would be accounted for. Superintendent Kapsner mentioned that it will be interesting to see how the financials play out in coming years considering the uncertainty of federal grant money coming into the district.
Then, the “good news” part of the meeting commenced, with members of the various school departments reporting on the many positive aspects of the school year to date.
The only negative report was the announcement from the superintendent that, due to student and staff illnesses, the high school would be changing to online learning from Jan. 18-21, with the staff reporting to school to support students remotely.
Kapsner went on to praise the following programs: he welcomed McKayla Dullum to the Facilities and Maintenance department, with her being hired for a part-time shift at the IREC, saying that from most reports, she is doing a very good job.
And in other reference to the IREC, Kapsner stated that Tanya Luifi, who recently took over the job of managing programs and serving staff at the Fitness Center, “is doing an outstanding job,” and said, “her leadership has prompted positive changes and increased communication across departments.”
Kapsner then gave high praise Lyz Habeck and her crew working in food service, saying, “they have been working diligently to support students despite staff outages.”
He also mentioned the fine and dedicated work from staff and volunteers who helped open and maintain the ice rink on campus. He offered special thanks to Bonnie Skogen who was marking her 25th year working at the rink.
Kapsner went on to say that he and the head of maintenance met with roof contractors and were considering bids and the scope of any potential roof remodeling on campus.
Several staff announcements were made, including the hiring of Aleia Haggberg as a pre-school teacher for the remainder of the school year and the approval of paternity leave for Levi Tronnes for the remainder of the school year.
High School principal Jeremy Schultz first complimented his staff and the student council for organizing and promoting a Winter Holiday Fun Day on the day prior to going on holiday break in December.
Schultz then publicly thanked Sara Dangers for donating her time and expertise in redoing the High School Course Description booklet making it “more readable for parents and students.”
He also thanked Jason Gallion and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s office for offering the opportunity for 35 Isle students to complete and earn their CPR/AED certification.
Activities director Tyler Soderstrom began his presentation alerting the Board that the afternoon home girls basketball game versus Ogilvie scheduled for Jan. 20 was postponed because of the high school switching to remote learning. The new date for this game was penciled in for Friday, Feb. 18.
Soderstrom also made note of the fact that the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team had just won the conference championship and that two members of that team, Zach Remer and Daniel Miller, were currently ranked in the top 10 of the Class A state rankings.
The activities director added that students from Onamia and Isle were pairing up to take part in the State High School League One-Act-Play competition to be held at Pine City High on Saturday, Jan. 29, with a local public performance scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at Isle High School.
Isle Superintendent concluded by citing the “excellent work” being done by American Indian Liaison Kaitie Raverty, especially with her work in improving relationships and communications with many parents of Native American students in the District.
