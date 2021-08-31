A group of 17 Isle School ninth and tenth grade students, along with Isle High School Social Studies Teacher Levi Tronnes and several parents and guardians, took a trip to Washington D.C. from July 30 to August 8. The trip was on hold during the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic. The group traveled with Lake Park Audubon School.
The trip included multiple memorials, museums, historic locations, and a day trip to tour and explore Gettysburg Battlefield and Military Park as well as the Gettysburg Cemetery.
Tronnes said that moving forward with future educational travel endeavors, he welcomes Onamia students to take part in the trip, especially as the two schools embark on a brand new collaborative partnership surrounding extracurricular activities between the districts.
Tronnes said that from his perspective the trip was a great experience. “The trip gave students an up close and personal experience with the historical and civic concepts that are a part of our everyday life,” reflected Tronnes. “Everything that we were able to experience and explore emphasized the idea and concept that the idea of Liberty and Justice for all is not just an idea but that it is a destination that we are always working towards.”
He added that monuments like the Martin Luther King and Lincoln Memorial, as well as the ability to walk on the capitol steps or Lafayette Park in front of the White House, engaged students to think about how they can make a positive impact on this world.
“This trip is also a great opportunity for myself and my fellow social studies teacher, as it highlights and brings to life for the students so many of the concepts that we teach and discuss within the classroom,” he said. “I consider it a great experience as an educator to help foster this type of opportunity for students and the community and only hope it will grow with time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.