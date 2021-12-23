Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars selects elementary, middle and high school teachers to participate in the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year program.
At the local level, area VFW chapters who wish to take part in this program, nominate a worthy area teacher to compete for the VFW’s Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen and Teacher Award.
The local Isle VFW nominated Isle High social science instructor Jen Ernest as their Teacher of the Year, setting her on the road to competing for the national award.
Ernest was asked to submit an essay to the District committee on promoting citizenship in the classroom. Her essay was judged by that committee winning her second place honors.
Right, is a copy of Mrs. Ernest’s essay:
It is a great honor as a daughter of veterans being nominated for this citizenship education award.
The community of Isle has been my educational home for sixteen years. When you teach in a small school you have the opportunity to touch so many lives. You build relationships and you influence the culture.
I am one of only two social studies teachers in our 7-12th grade secondary school. I teach American History, World History, Ojibwe History, Human Geography, and Anthropology. There is an incredible amount of content and curriculum to teach in these courses.
We have very specific standards to meet from the state and to be frank we can’t hit every topic.
However, it is important to teach specific citizenship skills. They are embedded in everything I do as an educator as well as an advisor for the senior class, National Honor Society advisor, director of our school food shelf, and member of our school’s educator leadership team.
Though we are a small school we want to give students big opportunities. Every three years I organize a trip to bring students overseas. We take field trips, bring in guest speakers, and bring diverse perspectives in through video simulations and interactive opportunities.
As a department we support a local community candidate forum and run a school-wide mock election every presidential election year. These opportunities open students’ eyes and bring them out of their comfort zone.
My goal as an educator is to teach “active citizenship.” I make it my mission to connect with students and build relationships.
I understand that students look at me as a bell weather. I am a role model.
The world is confusing and often divisive. They want to know how to navigate it. I want students to actively participate as a citizen of the United States of America. I want to impart knowledge of history and civics but I also strive to teach them how their actions can contribute to a better society.
As a social scientist, I understand that the future depends on students understanding the world they live in. They will need to make important decisions affecting not only themselves and their community but they may have an impact on a much larger world outside Isle, Minnesota.
I hope that I have taught my students to make informed decisions, develop historical and civic thinking and literacy skills and that they are more prepared to navigate an ever changing world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.