Following an opening day loss to Rush City, the Isle Huskies softball team rebounded with a sweep of two double-headers against conference teams last week before losing to non-conference Crosby-Ironton, bringing their overall record to 4-2.
Braham
In the first game of a double-header against conference rival Braham at Braham on April 19, the Isle Huskies softball team capitalized on a 7-run fifth inning to win, 10-3.
Tied 0-0 going into the top of the fifth inning, Isle sent 12 batters to the plate to score seven runs on six hits, including singles by Annah Ludwig, Izzy Krawiecki and Sydney Kapsner and doubles by Ellie Hubbell and Jednna Carlson. Carlson, had three of Isle’s total of 11 hits.
Junior Jill Thompson went the distance on the mound giving up three runs on seven hits, walked nine and struck out eight in the six-inning affair.
Isle 0 0 0 0 7 0 3 10
Braham 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3
Braham
In the second game of the double header against the Braham Bombers on April 19, Isle was the designated home team, and the Huskies won, 6-4.
Sophomore Madi Hebeisen went the first four innings on the mound for the Huskies and Jill Thompson pitched the final two innings. Between the two, they gave up three runs on three hits, issued just three walks and struck out four Braham batters.
On offense, the Huskies had seven hits and struck out eight times, but took advantage of seven walks issued by Braham pitching. Megan Van Buskirk and Izzy Krawiecki each had two hits.
Braham 1 1 1 0 1 0 4
Isle 0 0 1 4 1 -- 6
Ogilvie
The Isle Huskies sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring five of their six total runs in a 6-2 win over the Ogilvie Lions on April 20 in the first game of a double-header.
Jill Thompson went the distance on the mound, giving up just two hits and striking out nine.
Ogilvie 0 0 0 1 1 0 2
Isle 1 0 5 0 0 -- 6
Ogilvie
Isle pitcher Jill Thompson gave up no runs, no hits, struck out six, and walked two in a 17-0 rout of the Ogilvie Lions in the second game of their double-header on April 20.
Isle scored multiple runs in all four innings of the game called after four innings because of the 15-run rule.
The Huskies had six hits, including a home run by Tommi Spengler, and took advantage of many errors, passed balls and walks.
Ogilvie 0 0 0 0 0
Isle 2 6 4 5 17
Crosby-Ironton
The Isle Huskies lost a close encounter in an extra inning to the non-conference Crosby-Ironton Rangers on April 22.
Tied 1-1 after seven innings, Isle scored a go-ahead run in the top of the first extra inning, but C-I took advantage of an error in the bottom of the eighth leading to two runs and a 3-2 win.
Jill Thompson who pitched in all five games last week took the tough loss giving up just three runs on two hits, walked three and struck out 12.
C-I pitching gave up one run on three hits and struck out 11 Husky batters.
Sophomore Sydney Kapsner had the lone RBI for Isle.
Isle 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
C-I 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3
