On Oct. 8 at approximately 12:58 a.m., the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of 60th Ave and 380th Street in lsle Harbor Township on a report of a one-vehicle motor vehicle crash. When deputies arrived on scene, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on the west side of 50th Avenue near 380th. The car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was obviously deceased in the driver seat. No other human remains were located in the car.
The deceased has been identified as Matthew Jacob Miller, age 18, of lsle. The preliminary investigation indicates that Miller was southbound on 60th Avenue and lost control of the 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving. The vehicle appears to have left the road to the left (east) and went partially down into the ditch. Evidence at the scene shows the car came back up onto the roadway and then exited down into the ditch on the right side (west) and struck multiple trees before starting on fire.
This is the most current information we have at this time and should be considered preliminary and subject to modification. The sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Team and as such, this case is still under investigation. More information may be released at a later time after the investigation is complete. We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the Miller family for their loss.
