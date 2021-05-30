Isle volleyball award winners

Isle varsity volleyball players from last fall finally got to hold their wards when they attended a recent IHS sports banquet. Award winners are: Izzy Krawiecki (left) - All Conference honorable Mention, Katlyn Schoeck, (middle) - Rookie of the Year, and Tommi Spengler - team MVP and All-Conference (right).
