Amanda Kohlgraf

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Food Service Coordinator Amanda Kohlgraf of Isle was recently presented the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in her job duties by assisting a patient with his medications.

Her nominator wrote, “Amanda was in the pharmacy picking up meds when she overhead a gentleman telling the clerk how he had no money to buy his medications. Amanda without questions offered to buy them for him. He was overly grateful.” A CRMC employee since 2008, Kohlgraf previously worked as a cook in nutritional services. She was promoted to coordinator in October 2020. 

 Trophy Fish Award winner Amanda Kohlgraf (second from left) with left to right:  Senior Services Administrator Daren Rife, Chief Human Resource Officer Kim Blank, Chief Finance Officer Katie Berg, Food Service Director Jackie Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer Amy Hart, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Westin.

